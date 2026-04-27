Thales adopts SAP RISE private cloud edition on S3NS to transform its ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) landscape and operationalize digital sovereignty at scale.

By combining SAP's enterprise applications and Business AI capabilities with S3NS's trusted infrastructure, this partnership unlocks cloud adoption for highly regulated sectors, including public administration, aerospace and defense, and operators of vital and essential services.

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO):

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Strategic partnership (c)S3NS

A decisive step in scaling trusted cloud in Europe

The strategic partnership between SAP and S3NS, the trusted cloud provider established by Thales and Google Cloud, will strengthen trusted cloud capabilities in France and support Europe's growing demand for cloud business transformation.

SAP RISE private cloud edition will be deployed by SAP Sovereign Cloud on S3NS' SecNumCloud-qualified Cloud Platform, known as PREMI3NS, by H2 2026 enabling organizations to run critical workloads in a trusted environment aligned with French and European regulations. Data will remain stored, processed, and encrypted in France under French jurisdiction, while benefiting from the best cloud technology and SAP's full innovation stack, including AI-driven capabilities.

"This partnership represents a major step forward for our customers in France and sends a strong signal across Europe. Customers can combine SAP's innovation and scalability within an environment that meets the highest regulatory requirements, enabling transformation without compromise," said Thomas Saueressig, Chief Customer Officer and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

Thales leads the way as first SAP customer on S3NS' SecNumCloud infrastructure

As first SAP customer within the S3NS trusted cloud, Thales is undertaking a transformational refoundation of its SAP ERP landscape, adopting SAP's 'clean core' principle to ensure long-term agility and future-readiness. This program will unify core business processes, including finance, supply chain, manufacturing and procurement, on PREMI3NS, the Trusted Cloud by S3NS.

"SAP is a cornerstone of Thales' transformation, with a proven track record in supporting complex industrial operations and supply chain environments. Leveraging SAP within a trusted cloud platform such as PREMI3NS by S3NS is a natural step in our transformation journey, delivering the security, resilience, and compliance the Group requires," said Pascal Bouchiat, Senior Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer, Thales.

S3NS expands its ecosystem of software partners with SAP

SAP selects S3NS to expand its cloud ecosystem in France, leveraging S3NS's SecNumCloud-aligned infrastructure, which is designed to address requirements related to the protection of sensitive data against extraterritorial laws, with the offering expected to be commercially available and deployed by H2 2026.

"France is leading the way in shaping digital sovereignty in Europe, and SecNumCloud sets a clear benchmark for a trusted cloud environment. Together with S3NS, we are enabling customers to move their most critical workloads to the cloud under French jurisdiction combining sovereignty and innovation in one consistent model. Thales, a global tech leader in defence, aerospace, cyber and digital, choosing this setup is a strong signal that sovereign cloud is becoming a reality at scale," said Martin Merz, President SAP Sovereign Cloud.

"Having a partner as demanding as SAP choosing S3NS is a strong endorsement of our trajectory and the continuous enrichment of our trusted cloud offering. This collaboration marks an important step in expanding our ecosystem of leading software publishers, while accelerating our development. It also enables regulated sectors in France to fully benefit from SAP's capabilities in a trusted cloud environment. Customers can now access the same level of performance, innovation, and functionality with the added guarantees of security, compliance, and digital sovereignty provided by S3NS," said Hélène Bringer, President of S3NS.

S3NS already serves more than sixty customers and offers the broadest range of services on the market: 30 managed services with 30 more planned over the next 12 months, including Vertex AI services that facilitate AI adoption.

A strong signal to the market and regulated industries

Large enterprises and public sector organizations can now accelerate their cloud and AI transformation without regulatory trade-offs

Trusted cloud becomes a scalable, industrialized reality, not a niche or constrained option

The partnership is not only an intent, but a strong commitment from SAP and S3NS, with a clear and short-term delivery roadmap for availability

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit: www.sap.com.

About S3NS

An alliance between Thales, a global leader in data protection and cybersecurity, and Google Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud technology providers, S3NS offers public institutions and private companies-seeking to further protect their most sensitive data-highly secure public cloud solutions to support their transition to a trusted cloud, in compliance with the SecNumCloud framework defined by ANSSI, the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems. S3NS is a company incorporated under French law and wholly controlled by Thales.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

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Contacts:

Thales, Media relations

Marion Bonnet

Marion.bonnet@thalesgroup.com

+33 6 60 38 48 92



SAP Press Contact

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