Oscillate Plc - Admission to Trading on AIM and First Day of Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 27

27 April 2026

Oscillate PLC

(" Oscillate" or the " Company")

Admission to Trading on AIM and First Day of Dealings

Oscillate Plc (to be renamed Serval Resources Plc)(AIM:SRVL) is pleased to announce completion of the acquisition of Kalahari Copper Limited ("Kalahari Copper") (the "Acquisition") and the admission of its Enlarged Issued Share Capital of 33,714,184 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") to trading on the AIM Market of London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission").

The Company's Ordinary Shares ceased trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market and Admission and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares on AIM will commence at 8:00 a.m. today under the ticker "SRVL" and the ISIN GB00BVRY1W08.

Admission follows the successful equity fundraise and retail offer, raising a total of ca. £2.96 million (ca. US$4.0 million) (before expenses) through the issue of 13,147,928 Fundraising Shares at a price of 22.5 pence per New Ordinary Share.

More information on Oscillate Plc and a copy of the Admission Document can be found here: https://servalresources.com/investors/aim-rule-26/ .

Highlights

The acquisition of Kalahari Copper establishes the Company as a large landholder in two emerging copper belts, subject to licence renewal: the Kaoko Basin in Namibia and the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana, both of which are under-explored in comparison to their prospectivity.

The Acquisition thereby gives the Company the opportunity to explore extensive areas of highly prospective terrain in emerging exploration districts, adjacent to significant recent discoveries, in line with its ambition to become a mid-cap copper and future metals development group.

Appointment of Andrew Benitz as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately on Admission.

Change of name to Serval Resources Plc, to occur once processed by Companies House.

Launch of new company website at https://servalresources.com/ .

Robin Birchall, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"This is a landmark day for the Company as the AIM market will provide the foundation from which to grow the business. I would like to thank our team and all our advisers who have worked so hard to get us to this point. We would also like to thank all the investors who have supported us in our plan to create a mid-cap copper and future-metals exploration and development group. Our priority now is to put the funds to good use by advancing our exciting exploration targets in Namibia and Botswana."

Board Changes

As previously announced on 9 February 2026, in accordance with their right to appoint up to two directors to the Board of the Company, Kalahari Copper has nominated Andrew Benitz to be a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective immediately on Admission. The full Board of Directors can be found as an Appendix to this announcement.

Change of Name

Following shareholder approval at the General Meeting on 24 April 2026, the Company will change its name from Oscillate Plc to Serval Resources Plc. The change of name will occur once the application has been processed by Companies House and is expected to become effective shortly. A further announcement will be made once the change of name is complete. Following the completion of the change of name, the Company's TIDM will remain "SRVL".

Launch of new Company Website

The Company is pleased to launch a new company website today at https://servalresources.com/ . We encourage shareholders and other stakeholders to visit the website and we welcome any feedback. Interested parties also have the opportunity to sign up for regular news updates on the website.

Note

Capitalised terms which are not defined in this announcement have the same meaning given to them in the Admission Document which was published on 31 March 2026.

Enquiries:

Oscillate PLC/ Serval Resources Robin Birchall Cathy Malins robin.birchall@servalresources.com +44 (0) 7711 313 019 cathy.malins@servalresources.com +44 (0) 7876 796 629 SP Angel (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker) Richard Morrison Charlie Bouverat Devik Mehta +44 (0) 203 470 0470 AlbR Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Guy Miller Charles Goodfellow +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Tavistock Communications (PR) Charles Vivian Eliza Logan +44 (0) 20 7920 3150 servalresources@tavistock.co.uk

About Serval Resources

Serval Resources is focused on unlocking value across a high-potential portfolio to become a leading mid-cap copper and future metals explorer and developer.

By securing exploration and development assets in the upcoming copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, the Company will be strategically positioned to capitalise on the rising demand for sustainable copper and associated metals, driven by the global energy transition and the need for responsible, independent supply chains.

These regions remain relatively under-explored in contrast to their high potential. Serval will look to apply modern and rigorous exploration techniques, as well as the depth of experience of its management team, in order to systematically evaluate, secure and develop prospective opportunities to the benefit of all its stakeholders.

Serval Resources is a brand operated by Oscillate PLC, which is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker SRVL.

For further information, visit:

https://servalresources.com/

https://x.com/ServalResources

https://www.linkedin.com/company/serval-resources/

Appendix - Board of Oscillate Plc

John Treacy, Non-Executive Chairman

John Treacy is an experienced London-based financier who specialises in working with growing companies. He qualified as a solicitor in the London office of a major international law firm where he specialised in Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions. From there he moved on to practice corporate finance in the advisory teams of several prominent UK brokerages where he acted as an adviser on numerous initial public offerings, acquisitions, debt restructurings and placings.

Robin Birchall, Chief Executive Officer

Robin Birchall brings over two decades of experience in financing and managing resource companies. He currently serves as Chairman of Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd. He was Chairman of Awalé Resources Ltd, and previously held senior leadership roles as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Giyani Metals Corp, and Executive Chair of Silver Bear Resources. He has also served as a Non-Executive Director of Helium One Global. Earlier in his career, Mr. Birchall was Chief Executive Officer of a private oil and gas exploration and production company, following a successful tenure in investment banking. At BMO Capital Markets, where he served as Vice President of Investment and Corporate Banking in London, he completed a number of high-profile transactions for resource-sector clients. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Corporate Finance at Canaccord Adams Ltd in London.

Maximillian Denning, Non-Executive Director

Max Denning is a mining executive with over a decade's experience in the natural resources sector covering Europe, South America and Africa with a keen focus on future metals. Most recently, Mr. Denning was CEO of Tungsten West plc, a company which he co-founded in 2019. During his tenure, Mr. Denning bought the Hemerdon Tungsten and Tin Mine out of receivership, published the company's Definitive Feasibility Study, secured all key offtake agreements and successfully raised >US$100 million project finance facility by way of debt, royalty and equity, the latter of which was achieved via an AIM IPO. Prior to Tungsten West plc, Mr. Denning was GM Commercial and Finance at Pan African Minerals Ltd.

Brian Gordon, Non-Executive Director

Brian Gordon is a partner at the international law firm Squire Patton Boggs. He has spent over 20 years advising mining clients globally on all aspects associated with the sector. He has significant international deal exposure and a strong capital markets practice, having worked on numerous deals advising institutional and corporate mining clients on flotations, takeovers, fundraisings, M&A deals and de-listings on most of the world's leading mining markets, but with particular experience with AIM and the LSE, the ASX, and the TSX and TSX(v). As a leading mining professional located in Singapore, Mr. Gordon has a global perspective on the sector.

Jason Andrew Benitz ("Andrew"), Non-Executive Director

Andrew Benitz is a non-executive director of Kalahari Copper and has been nominated to serve on the Company's Board in accordance with Kalahari Copper's right to appoint two Directors to the Board as part of the terms of the Acquisition. With over 20 years' experience in financial markets and company management, Mr. Benitz has significant experience in leading and growing ambitious and focused resource businesses 32and has a wealth of listed company experience. Mr. Benitz is CEO of Jersey Oil and Gas plc and was previously CEO of Longreach Oil and Gas Ltd. Prior to his move into industry, Mr. Benitz worked at Deutsche Bank AG as an Analyst within the Oil and Gas Investment Banking Group, as well as within the Equity Capital Markets team, where he worked on a broad range of oil and gas M&A transactions, together with equity and equity-related financings.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John Treacy Robin Birchall Max Denning Brian Gordon Andrew Benitz Luhann Theron Richard James 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman Chief Executive Officer Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Chief Geologist Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oscillate Plc b) LEI 213800OGUKNP4BM2CS88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code New Ordinary Shares of 0.5 pence each following the Share Reorganisation ISIN: GB00BVRY1W08