Capital B confirms the acquisition of 6 BTC for EUR 0.4 million, the holding of a total of 2,943 BTC, and a BTC Yield of 1.61% YTD

- Completion of a capital increase at €0.65 per share, for an amount of €0.4 million, under the "ATM" type capital increase contract with TOBAM
- Acquisition of 6 BTC for an amount of € 0.4 million
- BTC Yield of 1.61% YTD and 0.88% QTD
- BTC Gain of 45.4 BTC YTD and 25.4 BTC QTD
- BTC € Gain of €3.0 million YTD and €1.7 million QTD
- Total group holdings of 2,943 BTC with an acquisition value of €270.5 million at €91,924 per bitcoin, corresponding to the average unitary acquisition cost of the BTC held as part of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy
Puteaux, April 27, 2026: Capital B (The Blockchain Group, ISIN: FR0011053636, FR ticker: ALCPB | US: CPTLF) (the "Company"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, decentralized technology consulting and development, and corporate treasury, announces the completion of a capital increase at €0.65 per share, for an amount of €0.4 million, under the "ATM" type capital increase contract with TOBAM. The Company has thus acquired 6 BTC for an amount of €0.8 million. The Group has achieved since the beginning of the year a 'BTC Yield' of 1.61%, a 'BTC Gain' of 45.4 BTC, and a 'BTC € Gain' of €3.0 million. As of today, Capital B and its subsidiary Capital B Luxembourg SA hold a total of 2,943 BTC as part of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, with an acquisition value of €270.5 million, based on an average price of €91,924 per bitcoin. A detailed presentation of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time, is available on the Company's website: https://cptlb.com/about/who-we-are/
Capital increase as part of the "ATM-type" capital increase program with TOBAM
Making use of the delegation of authority granted to him by the Board of Directors, itself acting under the 12th resolution approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 10, 2025, the Company's Chief Executive Officer decided to carry out a capital increase for a total amount of €444,739.54 (including share premium), through the issuance of 683,093 new ordinary shares at an average rounded subscription price of €0.65 per share.
The Company combined in this press release the subscription requests received from TOBAM between April 13 and April 17, 2026, and the subscription price has been determined in accordance with the terms of the ATM Agreement renewed on January 26, 2026, namely:
- The subscription price for each request is equal to the highest of (i) the closing price of the trading day preceding the request, (ii) the euro equivalent of a "mNAV", defined and adjustable by the Company, of the trading day preceding the request, and (iii) the floor price provided for in the resolution of the relevant Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) (e.g., to date, a floor price set by the Company's extraordinary general meeting of June 10, 2025 corresponding to the average of the VWAPs of the last 20 trading days preceding the request -15%); and
- The number of shares requested cannot exceed 21% of the trading volume of the trading day preceding the request.
The shares issued will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth in Paris (offer compartment).
The transaction does not require the preparation of a prospectus subject to approval by the AMF.
Given the volatility of the share price observed during the period, the average rounded subscription price of €0.65 represents a discount of 3.0% compared to the closing price on the trading day preceding this press release.
In accordance with the Program, the Chief Executive Officer has waived shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the investors to whom the offer is addressed, in the proportions set out below:
|Investor
|Number of shares
|Rounded average price / share (€)
|Amount (€)
|TOBAM Bitcoin Enhanced Fund
|241,777
|€0.66
|€158,737.70
|TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund
|361,110
|€0.65
|€236,001.42
|TOBAM Bitcoin Treasury Opportunities Fund
|80,206
|€0.62
|€50,000.42
|TOBAM BTC-Linked and Blockchain Equity Fund
|-
|-
|-
|MDP - TOBAM Global Blockchain Equity Fund
|-
|-
|-
|TOTAL
|683,093
|€0.65
|€444,739.54
Impact of the operations on the distribution of the Company's share capital
The impact of the completion of the operations described above on the distribution of the Company's share capital is as follows:
|Ordinary basis
|Fully diluted basis (*)
|Shareholders
|Number of shares
|% capital
|Number of shares
|% capital
|Executives
|20,670,993
|7.49%
|22,427,243
|5.67%
|Blockstream Capital Partners
|43,118,442
|15.63%
|151,107,221
|38.20%
|Adam Back
|37,573,329
|13.62%
|38,548,400
|9.75%
|TOBAM
|9,872,675
|3.58%
|17,278,164
|4.37%
|UTXO Management
|4,244,478
|1.54%
|4,244,478
|1.07%
|Peak Hodl Ltd
|2,500,000
|0.91%
|2,500,000
|0.63%
|Public & Institutionnel
|157,930,500
|57.24%
|159,425,347
|40.31%
|TOTAL
|275,910,417
|100%
|395,530,853
|100%
(*) Calculations performed based on the number of shares comprising the Company's share capital as of the press release date, adding the shares resulting from (i) the conversion of all OCAs issued or announced, (ii) conservatively, the issuance under legal adjustment measures for the benefit of the holders of OCA B-01 as part of BSA 2025-01 issuance (see press release dated April 7, 2025), and (iii) the free shares granted by the Company to certain employees and corporate officers, but not yet definitively acquired by their beneficiaries, the number of which amounts to 2,040,760 as of the date of this press release. It is noted that the Company is authorized to issue additional free shares within the limit provided by the resolutions of the general meeting of June 10, 2025. However, this fully diluted basis does not include (i) the shares that may correspond to the amounts not yet subscribed to date of the authorized €300M capital increases for the benefit of TOBAM, (ii) the future potential exercise of BSA 2026-01, and (iii) the exercise of the BSA OC A-03, A-04, and A-05.
Expansion of the Company's bitcoin holdings
Capital B announces the final completion of the acquisition of an additional 6 BTC using the proceeds from the final completion of the operation described above, as part of the continuation of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy.
Swissquote Bank Europe SA, a virtual asset service provider (VASP) registered with the Luxembourg regulator (CSSF), executed the acquisition of the BTC using the proceeds from the capital increase operation and was entrusted with their secure custody via the technological solution of Swiss company Taurus.
Detail of the Group's BTC acquisitions:
|Reported Date
|BTC Acquisition
|BTC Acquisition € Cost Basis
|Total BTC Holdings
|Total BTC € Cost Basis1
|Total BTC € Cost
|Total BTC € Net Asset Value 2
|April 27, 2026
|6
|€66,951
|2,943
|€91,924
|€270,532,431
|€195,809,562
|April 20, 2026
|12
|€62,570
|2,937
|€91,975
|€270,130,725
|€193,844,937
|April 13, 2026
|37
|€60,892
|2,925
|€92,096
|€269,379,886
|€181,493,325
|March 23, 2026
|44
|€61,763
|2,888
|€92,495
|€267,126,900
|€174,449,640
|March 16, 2026
|8
|€60,934
|2,844
|€92,971
|€264,409,342
|€178,543,476
|March 9, 2026
|2
|€61,660
|2,836
|€93,061
|€263,921,868
|€167,411,916
|February 16, 2026
|6
|€55,270
|2,834
|€93,083
|€263,798,549
|€165,086,168
|February 9, 2026
|5
|€64,124
|2,828
|€93,164
|€263,466,929
|€168,062,384
|November 25, 2025
|5
|€88,968
|2,823
|€93,215
|€263,146,305
|€213,319,995
|October 20, 2025
|6
|€96,231
|2,818
|€93,223
|€262,701,464
|€271,178,254
|September 29, 2025
|12
|€95,935
|2,812
|€93,216
|€262,124,079
|€269,770,581
|September 22, 2025
|551
|€99,272
|2,800
|€93,205
|€260,972,853
|€277,962,677
|September 15, 2025
|48
|€98,575
|2,249
|€91,718
|€206,273,769
|€221,695,332
|August 11, 2025
|126
|€98,746
|2,201
|€91,568
|€201,542,166
|€217,339,641
|August 5, 2025
|62
|€99,889
|2,075
|€91,133
|€189,100,187
|€207,269,347
|July 28, 2025
|58
|€102,211
|2,013
|€90,863
|€182,907,079
|€205,751,541
|July 21, 2025
|22
|€101,112
|1,955
|€90,526
|€176,978,818
|€197,674,331
|July 14, 2025
|29
|€95,225
|1,933
|€90,406
|€174,754,350
|€184,069,828
|July 7, 2025
|116
|€92,175
|1,904
|€90,332
|€171,992,827
|€175,501,059
|June 30, 2025
|60
|€91,879
|1,788
|€90,213
|€161,300,535
|€164,280,027
|June 23, 2025
|75
|€91,792
|1,728
|€90,155
|€155,787,783
|€158,616,662
|June 17, 2025
|182
|€93,264
|1,653
|€90,081
|€148,903,379
|€154,165,568
|June 2, 2025
|624
|€96,447
|1,471
|€89,687
|€131,929,311
|€141,874,161
|May 22, 2025
|227
|€93,518
|847
|€84,706
|€71,746,119
|€79,209,857
|March 26, 2025
|580
|€81,550
|620
|€81,480
|€50,517,503
|€50,560,770
|December 4, 2024
|25
|€90,511
|40
|€80,468
|€3,218,718
|€3,261,985
|November 5, 2024
|15
|€63,729
|15
|€63,729
|€955,941
|€1,223,244
- The Total BTC € Cost Basis corresponds to the average unitary acquisition cost of the BTC held as part of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy.
- For all press releases up to and including 20 October 2025, the Total BTC € Net Asset Value was calculated by multiplying the Total BTC Holdings as of the date reported in the above table by the latest BTC Acquisition € Cost Basis on that same date.
Given the recent volatility in the price of BTC, the Company specifies that, starting 25 November 2025, the Total BTC € Net Asset Value is now calculated by multiplying the Total BTC Holdings as of the reported date by the BTC price at closing time on the trading day preceding the press release (source: Boursorama).
Achievement of a 'BTC Yield' of 1.61% YTD and 0.88% QTD
The Group has achieved a 'BTC Yield' of 1.61% YTD and 0.88% QTD. The details are as follows:
Year To Date (YTD):
|Reported Date
|Total BTC Holdings
|Issued Common Shares
|Fully Diluted Shares1
|BTC (sats) per Fully Diluted Share2
|'BTC Yield' YTD
|'BTC Gain' YTD
|'BTC € Gain' YTD
|April 27, 2026
|2,943
|275,910,417
|401,727,453
|732.6
|1.61%
|45.4
|€3,018,293
|April 20, 2026
|2,937
|274,947,324
|401,044,360
|732.3
|1.57%
|44.4
|€2,929,950
|April 13, 2026
|2,925
|272,210,021
|400,673,659
|730.0
|1.25%
|35.3
|€2,191,507
|March 23, 2026
|2,888
|229,727,727
|397,686,652
|726.2
|0.72%
|20.4
|€1,229,821
|March 16, 2026
|2,844
|229,057,821
|393,317,210
|723.1
|0.29%
|8.1
|€511,393
|March 9, 2026
|2,836
|228,269.631
|392,529.020
|722.5
|0.21%
|5.9
|€345,389
|February 16, 2026
|2,834
|228,069.631
|392,329.020
|722.4
|0.19%
|5.3
|€308,566
|February 9, 2026
|2,828
|227,468,631
|391,728,020
|721.9
|0.13%
|3.6
|€216,272
|November 25, 2025
|2,823
|226,884,068
|391,534,528
|721
|1,658.5%
|663.4
|€59,022,899
Note on the BTC holdings at the date of this press release : the Company indicates that it currently holds an additional 61 BTC for its operational needs, and precises that these BTC are segregated from its Bitcoin reserve held under its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy and are in this regard not included in the key performance indicators published by the Company.
Quarter To Date (QTD):
|Reported Date
|Total BTC Holdings
|Issued Common Shares
|Fully Diluted Shares1
|BTC (sats) per Fully Diluted Share2
|'BTC Yield' QTD
|'BTC Gain' QTD
|'BTC € Gain' QTD
|April 27, 2026
|2,943
|275,910,417
|401,727,453
|732.6
|0.88%
|25.4
|€1,689,807
|April 20, 2026
|2,937
|274,947,324
|401,044,360
|732.3
|0.85%
|24.4
|€1,611,100
|April 13, 2026
|2,925
|272,210,021
|400,673,659
|730.0
|0.53%
|15.2
|€942,787
|March 23, 2026
|2,888
|229,727,727
|397,686,652
|726.2
|0.72%
|20.4
|€1,229,821
(1) The number of shares on a fully diluted basis includes (i) the total number of ordinary shares outstanding, (ii) the shares that would be issued as a result of the conversion of all of the Company's convertible bonds currently issued, (iii) the free shares granted by the Company to certain of its employees and corporate officers, but which have not yet been definitively acquired by their beneficiaries, and the number of which amounts to 2,040,760 as of the date of this press release, (iv) a number of additional potential shares not yet issued or granted, but which may be issued or granted in the future and are included conservatively as part of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. As of the date of this press release, the Company has included an indicative reserve of 6,196,600 additional potential shares in the number of shares on a fully diluted basis, solely for the purposes of the Company's KPIs, in order to anticipate the impact of potential future issuances or grants on those KPIs. It is specified that this number may be subject to change, within the limit provided by the resolutions of the general meeting of June 10, 2025. The Company specifies that the number of shares on a fully diluted basis is adjusted to reflect only the transactions definitively completed to date (i.e., excluding ongoing transactions), and conservatively includes the shares that may be issued as a result of adjustment measures for the holders of OCA B-01 as part of the BSA 2025-01 .
(2) BTC per Fully Diluted Share is calculated by dividing Total BTC Holdings by the Fully Diluted Shares outstanding at the end of each period. The result is then expressed as satoshis (sats) per Fully Diluted Shares outstanding. There are 100,000,000 sats in 1 BTC. Each sat represents 0.00000001 BTC, the smallest unit of bitcoin.
Important information about 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain', and 'BTC € Gain' KPIs
The Company uses 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' as indicators to monitor its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. These indicators illustrate the manner in which the Company finances the acquisition of bitcoin in a given period by:
- 'BTC Yield': indicator reflecting the percentage change in the ratio of Total BTC Holdings to Fully Diluted Shares outstanding over a given period;
- 'BTC Gain': indicator that represents the number of BTC held by the Company at the beginning of a period multiplied by the 'BTC Yield' for such period; and
- 'BTC € Gain': indicator representing the euro value of the 'BTC Gain' calculated by multiplying the 'BTC Gain' by the acquisition cost per BTC of the last acquisition of the applicable period. The Company has selected the last acquisition of the applicable period to determine the market price of bitcoin solely for the purpose of facilitating this illustrative calculation.
These indicators will be communicated periodically by the Company as part of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, notably on a half-yearly and annual basis.
When the Company uses these KPIs, it also takes into account the various limitations of these metrics, including that they do not take into account debt and other liabilities and claims on company assets that would be senior to common equity, and that these indicators assume that all indebtedness will be refinanced or, in the case of the Company's (or its subsidiaries') convertible debt instruments, converted into shares of common stock in accordance with their respective terms.
Additionally, 'BTC Yield' is not, and should not be understood as, an operating performance measure or a financial or liquidity measure. In particular, 'BTC Yield' is not equivalent to "yield" in the traditional financial context. It is not a measure of the return on investment the Company's shareholders may have achieved historically or can achieve in the future by purchasing stock of the Company, or a measure of income generated by the Company's operations or its bitcoin holdings, return on investment on its bitcoin holdings, or any other similar financial measure of the performance of its business or assets. 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' are not, and should not be understood as, operating performance measures or financial or liquidity measures. In particular, 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' are not equivalent to "gain" in the traditional financial context. They also are not measures of the return on investment the Company's shareholders may have achieved historically or can achieve in the future by purchasing stock of the Company, or measures of income generated by the Company's operations or its bitcoin holdings, return on investment on its bitcoin holdings, or any other similar financial measure of the performance of its business or assets. It should also be understood that 'BTC € Gain' does not represent a fair value gain of the Company's bitcoin holdings, and 'BTC € Gain' may be positive during periods when the Company has incurred fair value losses on its bitcoin holdings.
The trading price of the Company's common stock depends on numerous factors in addition to the quantity of bitcoins the Company holds and number of actual or potential shares of its stock outstanding, and as a result, the market value of the Company's shares may trade at a discount or a premium relative to the market value of the bitcoin the Company holds, and neither 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain' nor 'BTC € Gain' are indicative or predictive of the trading price of the Company's securities.
As noted above, these KPIs are narrow in their purpose and are used by the Company to assist it in assessing the use of the equity capital, as it pertains to its bitcoin holdings only.
The Company's ability to achieve positive 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain', or 'BTC € Gain' may depend on a variety of factors, including its ability to generate profits in excess of its fixed charges and other expenses, as well as factors outside of its control, such as the price of bitcoin, and the availability of financing on favorable terms. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
The presentation of these KPIs does not imply any intention to pay dividends on its common shares in the future. Holding the Company's common shares does not equate to direct ownership of the Bitcoin held by the Company. Investors should rely on the financial statements and other disclosures by the Company. These KPIs are only intended as supplemental metrics for those who understand their purpose and limitations, not as replacements for traditional financial analysis.
Risk factors
The Company reminds that the risk factors related to the Company and to its business are detailed in its 2025 half year financial report, available for free on the Company's website (https://www.cptlb.com). The realization of all or part of these risks could negatively impact the Company's operations, financial position, results, development, or outlook.
* * *
|About Capital B (FR:ALCPB | US:CPTLF)
Capital B is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed
on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence,
AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development, and corporate treasury.
|EURONEXT Growth Paris
FR Ticker: ALCPB
US OTCID Ticker: CPTLF
ISIN: FR0011053636
Reuters: ALCPB.PA
Bloomberg: ALCPB.FP
Contact:
contact@cptlb.com
|
Investor Relations
Actus Finance & Communication
Mathieu Calleux
tbg@actus.fr
|
Press Relations
Actus Finance & Communication
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
acdudicourt@actus.fr - 06 24 03 26 52
Céline Bruggeman
cbruggeman@actus.fr - 06 87 52 71 99
Le Crayon Groupe
Sarah Benmoussa
sarahb@lecrayongroupe.fr
|Capital B press releases are available on:
Financial information - Capital B
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