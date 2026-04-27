Summa Defence Oyj: Build with Ukraine: TAF Industries and Summa Defence sign MoU to scale UAVs production in Finland

Build with Ukraine: TAF Industries and Summa Defence sign MoU to scale UAVs production in Finland

Summa Defence Plc

Press release April 27, 2026 at 10:00 EEST

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Helsinki, April 27, 2026

TAF Industries, a Ukrainian miltech company specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles, and Summa Defence, a Finnish defense technology group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for industrial cooperation in Finland under the framework of the "Build with Ukraine" initiative.

The MoU provides a framework to evaluate the potential establishment of production capacity in Finland and other possible forms of collaboration, including a potential joint venture, subject to further discussions, negotiations and any required approvals. The cooperation would aim to support the production of TAF Industries' unmanned aerial systems by leveraging Summa Defence's manufacturing infrastructure and technological ecosystem, with a focus on meeting potential demand from the Ukrainian Armed Forces and allied partners.

The MoU is non-binding, and no final decisions have been made regarding any potential collaboration.

The signing took place during the TAF Industries Demo Day in the Kyiv region on Friday April 24, 2026. At this event, TAF Industries demonstrated its latest products and defense technologies in action to an audience of diplomatic representatives from allied countries, commercial and technological partners, industry leaders and reputed defense associations.

"Integrating into the European defense ecosystem in combination with securing additional opportunities for supplies to the Ukrainian Armed Forces are core priorities for TAF Industries. By combining our operational expertise and battle-proven technology with Summa Defence's industrial scaling capabilities, we aim to build a strong partnership to strengthen the military capacity of both our nations," - Volodymyr Zinovskyi, CEO of TAF Industries.

"Our partnership with TAF Industries represents a strategic combination of Finnish engineering excellence and Ukrainian frontline innovation. By bringing TAF's battle-proven technology to Finland, we aim not only to scale production but also to contribute to a more resilient defense ecosystem for Northern Europe and Ukraine," - Jussi Holopainen, Director, New Technologies of Summa Defence.

The "Build with Ukraine" initiative is a strategic framework aimed to establish industrial production capacities in secure, allied territories to ensure the resilient manufacturing of Ukrainian defense technologies. It facilitates a mutually beneficial exchange where international partners provide the industrial infrastructure and financial support required to scale combat-proven innovations for the needs of Armed Forces of Ukraine, while in return gaining direct access to the operational expertise and advanced capabilities necessary to strengthen their own national security against future threats.

About TAF Industries

TAF Industries is a leading Ukrainian defence technology company that develops and manufactures scalable, combat-proven solutions. TAF Industries manufactures over 80.000 drones per month.

The company manufactures over 30 types of defence products, including FPV and reconnaissance UAVs, interceptor drones, electronic warfare systems, remote control solutions, and intelligent technologies for the modern battlefield.

TAF Industries operates a vertically integrated model, combining an in-house R&D center, a distributed network of production facilities, and a highly specialized engineering team.

Further information: https://taf-ua.com/en/, on Linkedin

About Summa Defence Plc

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Further information:

Robert Blumberg, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +358 40 839 7408

Email: robert.blumberg@summadefence.com