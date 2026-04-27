Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), provides an update on recent regulatory developments in the United States relating to the proposed rescheduling of cannabis under the Controlled Substances Act.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recommended that cannabis be reclassified from Schedule I to Schedule III, a move that, if finalized by the Drug Enforcement Administration, would represent a transformational shift for the U.S. cannabis industry and a major catalyst for capital inflows, institutional participation, and sector re-rating.

Accelerating U.S. Strategy

Herbal Dispatch is actively advancing its U.S. strategy in response to these developments, positioning the Company to capitalize on what management believes is a generational inflection point in the cannabis sector.

The Company is evaluating multiple pathways to enter the U.S. market, with a primary focus on medical cannabis channels, where Herbal Dispatch has established expertise. The Company's capabilities in patient acquisition, insurance-supported programs (including veteran-focused services), and direct-to-consumer medical distribution are highly aligned with emerging U.S. medical frameworks.

Management is actively assessing:

Strategic partnerships and joint ventures

Platform-led distribution opportunities

Entry into regulated medical channels as they expand

Herbal Dispatch's asset-light, technology-enabled model is designed to enable rapid execution with limited capital intensity, allowing the Company to scale efficiently as opportunities materialize.

Capital Markets Positioning

With its OTCQB listing (LUFFF) and recent DTC eligibility, Herbal Dispatch is positioned to benefit from increased U.S. investor participation as the sector gains renewed attention. The Company expects these developments to drive improved liquidity, broader investor reach, and enhanced valuation visibility.

Market Context

Rescheduling to Schedule III is expected to:

Eliminate the impact of Internal Revenue Code Section 280E, significantly improving operator profitability

Improve access to institutional capital and financial services

Accelerate consolidation and strategic investment across the sector

These changes are widely expected to catalyze a re-rating of cannabis equities and expand participation from both institutional and retail investors.

Outlook

Herbal Dispatch believes the proposed rescheduling represents a pivotal moment for the global cannabis industry. The Company is proactively positioning to participate in the next phase of industry growth, with a clear focus on expanding into U.S. medical cannabis channels while continuing to scale its Canadian operations.

As regulatory clarity improves, Herbal Dispatch expects to advance its U.S. initiatives and will provide updates as strategic opportunities are executed.

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release and the key assumptions and risk factors involved in such statements include, but are not limited to, the potential reclassification of cannabis to Schedule III in the United States, the potential benefits to Herbal Dispatch from such reclassification, the efforts and strategy of Herbal Dispatch to expand its business into US medical channels in the future, and the anticipated benefits of the DTC eligibility. The successful execution of these initiatives is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including industry competition, retention of key individuals, future customer demand for the Company's products, as well as market and investor participation, among others.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294309

Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.