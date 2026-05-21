Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), a cannabis e-commerce and distribution platform, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 261-kilogram international medical cannabis export shipment to Europe.

The shipment represents another significant milestone in the continued expansion of Herbal Dispatch's international export business and follows the Company's recently announced record-setting 500kg export shipment completed earlier this week.

The Company believes continued demand from new international buyers reflects the increasing recognition of Canadian cannabis products within regulated global medical markets, particularly across Europe where demand for imported EU-GMP compliant cannabis products continues to rise.

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The Company's international commercialization network now includes active relationships involving Australia, Portugal, Germany, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Costa Rica.

"We continue to see growing inbound interest from international groups seeking reliable access to premium Canadian cannabis products" commented Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch. "Our focus remains on building diversified, long-term export channels across multiple regulated markets globally, and the continued expansion of our international customer base further validates the operational capability and long-term potential of our global export platform.

The Company believes its export business represents a significant long-term opportunity to diversify revenue streams and participate in the continued globalization of the medical cannabis industry. Herbal Dispatch continues to advance its international strategy through various global partnerships, export infrastructure development, and expansion into regulated cannabis markets globally and will provide further updates as additional international shipments are completed.

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.