Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), a cannabis e-commerce and distribution platform, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 500-kilogram international medical cannabis export shipment to Europe.

The shipment represents the largest international export shipment completed by Herbal Dispatch to date and marks another significant milestone in Herbal Dispatch's rapidly expanding international export business.

This export further validates the Company's broader strategy of developing recurring supply relationships within regulated international medical cannabis markets, where demand for premium Canadian cannabis products continues to grow.

Europe remains one of the most attractive global medical cannabis opportunities, supported by growing patient adoption, expanding regulatory frameworks, and increasing demand for EU-GMP compliant imported cannabis products.

The Company notes that additional import permits are already in place under the current commercial relationship, with further shipments expected as demand continues to build.

The shipment further strengthens Herbal Dispatch's growing international commercialization network, which now includes active relationships involving Australia, Portugal, Germany, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Costa Rica.

"This shipment marks another major milestone for Herbal Dispatch and reflects the continued growth of our international export platform. Completing our largest export shipment to date demonstrates both the operational capability of the Company and the increasing international demand for premium Canadian cannabis products." Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch, commented. "As international markets continue to mature, we believe Herbal Dispatch is becoming increasingly well positioned to participate in the long-term growth of the global medical cannabis supply chain."

Herbal Dispatch continues to advance its international strategy through strategic partnerships, export infrastructure development, and expansion into regulated medical cannabis markets globally. The Company believes its export business represents a significant long-term opportunity to diversify revenue streams and participate in the continued globalization of the medical cannabis industry.

Herbal Dispatch will provide further updates as additional international shipments are completed.

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.