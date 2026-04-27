

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (DSE.F) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY175.281 billion, or JPY124.15 per share. This compares with JPY154.368 billion, or JPY107.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to JPY720.427 billion from JPY645.990 billion last year.



Daiwa Securities Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY175.281 Bln. vs. JPY154.368 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY124.15 vs. JPY107.64 last year. -Revenue: JPY720.427 Bln vs. JPY645.990 Bln last year.



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