

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corp. (ATEYY), a manufacturer of automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry, on Monday reported a strong full-year performance, with significant growth in profit and revenue.



Profit before tax rose to 516.720 billion yen from 224.774 billion yen in the previous year.



Operating income increased to 499.120 billion yen from 228.161 billion yen a year earlier.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent climbed to 375.353 billion yen, or 513.30 yen per share from 161.177 billion yen, or 218.01 yen per share in the prior year.



Revenue rose to 1.1286 trillion yen from 779.707 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects net income attributable to owners of the parent to reach 465.500 billion yen, rising 24%, with earnings per share estimated at 641.61 yen.



Revenue is forecast to increase 25.8% to 1.420 trillion yen.



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