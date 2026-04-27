DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin 27-Apr-2026 / 10:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin DATE: April 24, 2026 As a result of our application to the Capital Markets Board pursuant to our Board of Directors' resolution dated January 15,2026, the registration of our bank bonds, debentures and/or structured debt instruments in the total nominal amount of TRY 50,000,000,000 (thirtyfive billion Turkish Lira) was published in the Capital Markets Board's weekly bulletin numbered 2026/26. For your information. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail . We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 425264 EQS News ID: 2315662 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 27, 2026 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)