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WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
27.04.26 | 08:07
2,840 Euro
-0,70 % -0,020
Branche
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TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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2,7202,82013:38
Dow Jones News
27.04.2026 12:21 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note 
27-Apr-2026 / 10:46 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note 

DATE: April 24, 2026 

It has been announced on March 02, 2026 that application to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate 
bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering,  but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, 
debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by 
private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital 
Markets Board. 

Accordingly, the "Capital Markets Instrument Note", which has been has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, 
regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TRY 50,000,000,000 within 1-year 
period, is enclosed herewith. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail 
. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 425266 
EQS News ID:  2315674 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2315674&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2026 05:47 ET (09:47 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.