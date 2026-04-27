Patent-protected QAI Platform identifies the probable drug class - alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines, stimulants, or cannabis from physiological camera data and simultaneously administers CIWA-Ar, COWS, C-SSRS and 10 further validated clinical instruments in under seven minutes with no hardware and no IT project; former Director of Pentagon Joint Artificial Intelligence Center advancing commercial engagement across US correctional facilities and national defense installations; Canadian correctional health outreach underway

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP), an innovator fusing Quantum-AI technologies to transform health screening, today provides a commercialization update. The Company has completed development of its QAI physiological AI clinical platform and has commenced outreach to prospective facility partners across correctional health and national defense verticals in Canada and the United States. The platform is complete, patent-protected, and available for immediate deployment. The Company is actively working toward its first signed evaluation agreement.

The QAI Platform is the only system capable of identifying the probable substance a person has consumed - alcohol, opioid, benzodiazepine, stimulant, or cannabis from a standard laptop camera alone, in real time, without a blood test, breathalyzer, or urine sample. When the physiological reading is inconsistent with what the individual self-reported, the platform automatically flags the discrepancy and generates a documented clinical alert before intake is complete which is the capability that has the potential to prevent a withdrawal death in a cell overnight.

The platform simultaneously administers 13 validated clinical instruments including CIWA-Ar, COWS, C-SSRS, LSI-R, and PREA-R, produces NCCHC-compliant documentation, and delivers a complete risk-stratified intake summary in under seven minutes with no hardware installation and no IT project. The Company holds a granted US patent on physiological impairment screening. The QAI Platform processed over 720,000 real-world scans across global deployments including tier-1 live-event deployments, and workplace safety installations across multiple jurisdictions.

Canadian Correctional Health Market

In Canada, the Company has commenced outreach to provincial correctional health authorities in Alberta and Ontario. Both provinces have experienced in-custody deaths attributed to inadequate withdrawal screening at intake, resulting in coroner jury recommendations issued in 2024 and 2025 that explicitly call for clinical substance assessment tools at the point of admission. These recommendations are addressed to the respective provincial ministries, which are obligated to respond within six months of issuance. Management believes the documented clinical need, active coroner accountability processes, and the platform's direct relevance to the stated recommendations create conditions supportive of near-term evaluation discussions.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of QScreen AI Inc., stated: "We have spent the past year building something that does not exist anywhere else in this market, a platform that tells a nurse, in real time and from a camera, not just that someone is impaired but what they have consumed. We have the patent, the validated instruments, and 720,000 scans of real-world data behind the models. The platform is complete. We are now in active outreach to facilities that have an urgent, documented need for exactly what we have built. The next milestone is a signed evaluation agreement, and that is what we are working toward."

US Engagement via Global Frontier Advisors

Building on its previously announced engagement with Global Frontier Advisors L.P. ("GFA"), the Company is advancing structured discussions across US correctional health and national defense verticals. GFA is led by Lieutenant General Michael S. Groen (Ret.), former Director of the US Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC). GFA holds equity-based and performance-based compensation aligned with the Company's commercial milestones.

The Company is advancing outreach and discussions across three primary verticals, with additional verticals to be announced separately:

US Correctional Health: Approximately 4,800 federal, state, and local correctional facilities process 7.9 million jail admissions annually. Coroner's juries across North America have explicitly recommended clinical substance assessment tools at intake. GFA is advancing discussions with target facilities from an identified addressable pipeline of 300 to 500 facility deployments. ¹

Approximately 4,800 federal, state, and local correctional facilities process 7.9 million jail admissions annually. Coroner's juries across North America have explicitly recommended clinical substance assessment tools at intake. GFA is advancing discussions with target facilities from an identified addressable pipeline of 300 to 500 facility deployments. National Defence and Department of Defense: The US Department of Defense manages approximately 4,800 military sites worldwide. GFA is advancing discussions across personnel readiness screening and workforce health programmes. ²

The US Department of Defense manages approximately 4,800 military sites worldwide. GFA is advancing discussions across personnel readiness screening and workforce health programmes. TSA and Federal Security: Approximately 50,000 Transportation Security Officers screen passengers at nearly 440 federalised airports nationwide. The platform supports pre-shift physiological fitness for duty assessment without metabolite testing.³

¹ Burea u of Justice Statistics, Jails Report Series: 2024 Preliminary Data Release (December 2025); Prison Policy Initiative, Mass Incarceration: The Whole Pie 2025.

² US Department of Defense Base Structure Report; USAFacts analysis of DoD installation data (2024).

³ Transportation Security Admin i stration, TSA At a Glance (tsa.gov); TSA 2024 Year in Review, January 2025.

About QScreen AI Inc.

QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Smarthealth AI stations are powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence and use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, and various mental illnesses. QScreen AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes.

For more information visit www.q-screen.ai

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

QScreen AI screening tools provide risk assessment and decision support only. They are not diagnostic medical devices and are not intended to replace professional medical judgment.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: QScreen AI Inc.