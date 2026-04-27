Balco Group AB: Cash flow stable - profitability still challenging

First quarter: January - March

Net sales amounted to SEK 299 million (316)

Order intake amounted to SEK 270 million (275)

Order backlog amounted to SEK 1,493 million (1,238)

Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 0 million (-3)

Adjusted operating margin amounted to 0.1 percent (-0.9)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 0 million (-30)

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to SEK 1 million (-5)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.03 (-1.31)

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.01 (-0.24)

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 32 million (1)

Events during the quarter and after the end of the quarter

Viktor Arvidsson, new CFO Balco Group, has taken up his position during the quarter

Jani Backlund, new CEO of Riikku Rakenteet Oy, has taken up his position during the quarter

"Order intake in line with the comparative quarter, while the order backlog increased by just over 20 percent compared to the same period last year. "

"We are seeing increased activity in the renovation segment, but the turmoil in the outside world may affect developments going forward."

- Camilla Ekdahl, President and CEO

Web conference

A webcasted conference will be held on April 27, 2026 at 14:00 CET where President and CEO Camilla Ekdahl and CFO Viktor Arvidsson will present the report and answer questions.

To follow the webcast and submit written questions, please use this link:

https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/balcogroup/q1-2026/

To participate via telephone conference and to be able to ask oral questions, please dial:

Phone: +46 8 5050 0829

PIN: 847 3084 7445 #

Calendar 2026/2027

Annual General Meeting 2026 May 5, 2026

Interim Report Jan-Jun 2026 July 14, 2026

Interim Report Jan-Sep 2026 October 26, 2026

Year-end report 2026 February 8, 2027

This disclosure contains information that Balco Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 27-04-2026 13:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Camilla Ekdahl, President and CEO, Tel: +46 70 606 30 32, camilla.ekdahl@balco.se

Viktor Arvidsson, CFO and Head of IR, Tel: +46 70 864 92 23, viktor.arvidsson@balco.se