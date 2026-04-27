Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") announces today that, pursuant to a strategic advisory agreement dated January 27, 2026 (the "Advisory Agreement"), between the Company and Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood"). Haywood will provide services to the Company for a 12-month period starting January 27, 2026 (the "Term") for a total fee of US$180,000 payable in common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") over the course of the Term of the Advisory Agreement (US$15,000 per month), and payable in arrears on a three-month basis (US$45,000 every three months) once the services have been performed. The Company has issued 192,347 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.32 per Common Share to Haywood as compensation for the consulting and advisory services rendered by Haywood, pursuant to the Advisory Agreement, for the first three-month period ended April 27, 2026. The Common Shares issued to Haywood are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the risks as described in the Company's public disclosure as filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294270

Source: Altura Energy Corp.