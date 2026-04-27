

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.(MLM), a supplier of aggregates and other building materials, said on Monday that it has appointed Chris Samborski as chief operating officer with effect from May 1.



Most recently, Samborski has served as the president of Martin Marietta's West and Specialties Divisions. He previously served in several other leadership roles at Martin Marietta, including vice president of strategic finance, procurement, and supply chain.



With Samborski's appointment, Kirk Light has assumed leadership of the West and Specialties Divisions while also retaining his historic duties as president of the Southwest Division.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News