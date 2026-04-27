-Primary endpoint (virologic response and ALT normalization) achieved in both dose arms at Week 24

-Favorable safety and tolerability profiles observed

- Full results to be presented in a late-breaking poster presentation at EASL 2026

-Topline Phase 3 data from AZURE-1 and AZURE-4 expected in H2 2026

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a leading rare disease company, today announced the primary endpoint was met in the Phase 2b portion of the AZURE-1 study evaluating brelovitug, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to bind hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV).

The Phase 2b portion of the AZURE-1 study included the first 53 patients evaluated at Week 24 of treatment.