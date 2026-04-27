London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Edison issues report on PWO Group (XETRA: PWO).

PWO's FY25 results confirmed the preliminary figures, which slightly exceeded our expectations but still reflected declines in revenues and EBITDA. A positive surprise was the far better level of new business: €760m with a very strong €225m in Q4. The weak outlook for automotive in the short term, the geopolitical unrest and a shift of production from Germany to Eastern Europe will impact PWO's results in 2026. From 2027 we expect a recovery in both revenues and margins, driven by improving market conditions and the contribution of new business won in recent years. The company's valuation is relatively low while offering an attractive dividend yield of around 6%.

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Source: Edison Group