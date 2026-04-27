EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Catalyst Crew Technologies to Attend HLTH Europe 2026



27.04.2026 / 15:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - April 27, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company"), a digital health and artificial intelligence technology company developing telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today announced that Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, plans to attend HLTH Europe 2026, an international healthcare conference focused on digital health, healthcare innovation, and emerging technologies. HLTH Europe 2026 is scheduled to take place in Amsterdam from June 15-18. Dr. Levy's attendance is intended to support the Company's broader strategic initiatives, including engagement with healthcare industry participants, evaluation of emerging technologies and market developments, and exploration of strategic relationships that may support the continued development and expansion of the Company's evolving digital health ecosystem. The Company believes that attendance at major international healthcare conferences may provide valuable opportunities to observe industry developments, strengthen professional networks, and support its broader efforts to advance its telehealth and artificial intelligence healthcare platform strategy HLTH Europe is expected to convene healthcare executives, innovators, investors, and technology leaders from across global markets to discuss healthcare transformation, digital infrastructure, and advancements in healthcare delivery, providing the Company with valuable opportunities to observe industry developments and engage with broader healthcare innovation trends. Dr. Levy stated: "As we continue advancing our digital health and artificial intelligence initiatives, attending major international healthcare events provides valuable opportunities to observe emerging industry trends, engage with healthcare innovators, and further strengthen our long-term strategic positioning." The Company continues to advance the development of its telehealth platform infrastructure, artificial intelligence healthcare modules, and broader digital health strategy across Latin America and emerging markets. For more information, please visit https://catalystcrewai.com or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its newly announced business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@catalystcrew.ai

News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





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