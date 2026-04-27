Subaru of America: Subaru Highest Rated Automotive Brand in Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact Four Years in a Row

Automaker consistently ranks among the top three overall brands recognized for company values, trust, and community support, according to the independent consumer-driven survey

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced it has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year as one of the top three brands on Forbes' 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact list, earning the high distinction of being the highest rated automotive brand once again. Developed in partnership with customer insights firm HundredX, the recognition spotlights companies that consumers believe are most committed to supporting their communities to create meaningful impact. This reinforces the automaker's long-standing dedication to driving positive change nationwide through the Subaru Love Promise and its mission to be More Than a Car Company.

Subaru of America has been recognized for the fourth year in a row as one of the top three brands on Forbes' 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact list, including the distinction of once again being the highest rated brand in the automotive category. Created in partnership with customer-insights company HundredX, the list highlights companies that consumers feel are the most dedicated to giving back to their communities.

The survey gathered more than 4.5 million ratings from over 200,000 consumers, evaluating nearly 5,500 brands. Out of those evaluated, 300 made the list based on indicators including values, trust, social stances, impact, sustainability, and widespread community support. All respondents nominated brands independently, ensuring the rankings reflect organizations that genuinely embed social impact into their business and consistently earn consumer confidence.

Forbes recognizes Subaru as one of the "Best Brands for Social Impact" for the fourth year in a row. The 2026 survey gathered more than 4.5 million ratings from over 200,000 consumers, evaluating nearly 5,500 unique brands. Respondents nominated brands independently, ensuring that the ranking celebrates organizations that integrate social impact into their core business strategy and match with customers' values to create meaningful change.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.:

"Supporting our communities is central to who we are as a company, and we are honored to be named the top automotive brand for the fourth consecutive year. The recognition underscores the continued impact of the Subaru Love Promise and the meaningful work we achieve together with our retailers, employees, and partner organizations. We are proud to be recognized alongside other like-minded brands driving meaningful change."

Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact survey was conducted from January 2025 through December 2025, asking consumers to rate companies across over a dozen categories with a specific focus on brand values and trust, social stances, sustainability, and community impact. Respondents independently nominated brands they used and wanted to review, and only brands that were based in the U.S. or that do significant business in the U.S. were eligible.

For more information on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact 2026, visit Forbes.com. To learn more about the impactful work Subaru is doing through its Subaru Love Promise initiative, go to Subaru.com/love-promise.

Subaru of America has been recognized for the fourth year in a row as one of the top three brands on Forbes' 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact list, including the distinction of once again being the highest rated brand in the automotive category. Created in partnership with customer-insights company HundredX, the list highlights companies that consumers feel are the most dedicated to giving back to their communities.

Forbes' fourth annual Best Brands for Social Impact list was created in partnership with HundredX and acknowledges companies like Subaru that consumers feel are the most dedicated to giving back to their communities by evaluating ratings in survey categories including Overall Brand Values and Trust, Social Stances, Sustainability, and Community Support.

Forbes recognizes Subaru as one of the top three overall "Best Brands for Social Impact"and the highest rated brand in the automotive category for the fourth year in a row based on the independent consumer survey.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc.?(SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of?Subaru Corporation?of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including?Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the?Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit?media.subaru.com. Follow us on?Facebook,?Instagram,?LinkedIn,?TikTok, and?YouTube.

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Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com

Forbes recognizes Subaru as one of the "Best Brands for Social Impact" for the fourth year in a row based on the independent consumer survey. The automaker ranked third overall and remained the highest rated brand in the automotive category.

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SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/subaru-highest-rated-automotive-brand-in-forbes-best-brands-for-social-1161323