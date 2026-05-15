

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Subaru Corp. (FUJHY, 7270.T), a Japanese manufacturer of automobiles and aerospace products, reported Friday sharply lower profit in fiscal 2026, despite higher revenues. Further, the company issued outlook for fiscal 2027, expecting significantly higher profit with increased revenues.



On the Tokyo stock Exchange, the shares were trading 8.6 percent higher at 2,607.50 yen.



For the full year, profit attributable to the owners of the parent slipped 73.1 percent to 90.84 billion yen from 338.06 billion yen in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 125.49 yen, down from 458.00 yen a year ago.



Operating profit declined 90.1 percent to 40.12 billion yen from 405.31 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue, however, grew 2.1 percent to 4.78 trillion yen from 4.69 trillion yen in the prior year.



Looking ahead, for the year ending March 31, 2027, the firm expects net profit of 130 billion yen or 179.59 yen per basic share, up 43.1 percent year-over-year, operating profit of 150 billion yen, a growth of 273.9 percent from last year, and revenues of 5.20 trillion yen, up 8.7 percent.



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