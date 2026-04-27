Physitrack Plc Lands New Deal with UK NHS Trust

Physitrack PLC (Nasdaq First North Premier: PTRK) receives order from leading NHS MSK physiotherapy team. The deal is worth £7,949.88 (pre VAT) (approximately 9,169.83 EUR), in annual recurring subscription revenue (ARR)

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - Physitrack PLC today announces a new agreement with a leading NHS MSK physiotherapy team to support the delivery of high-quality public healthcare across the Trust.

The deal further strengthens Physitrack's presence across the UK Public Healthcare system.

Under the agreement, Physitrack will provide exercise prescription software for up to 51 practitioners, enabling the customer to:

Achieve consistency in the quality of exercise prescription across the MSK service

Enable patients to consume practitioner led exercise prescription in a digital application

Support data-driven decision-making in regards to patient engagement and outcomes

Enhance service efficiency through time saved

The solution supports patients, practitioners, service and operational leads, through the provision of best in class exercise prescription.

"We are pleased to announce this agreement, which further demonstrates the strength and versatility of the Physitrack platform" said Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder of Physitrack PLC. Building long term customer partnerships through clinical expertise, world-leading technology and behavioural change is part of Physitrack's DNA. Our platform and support will help increase the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical operations and increase outcomes for patients in the NHS."

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff representing 12 nationalities across four continents, customers across 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

Business Lines

Lifecare

A SaaS platform primarily serving physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling clinical exercise prescription, education, outcomes tracking, triage, and telehealth.

Wellness - Champion Health

Champion Health is a SaaS employee wellbeing platform combining world-class technology with expert-led content and support. The platform enables organisations to take a prevention-first approach to workforce health by providing employees with access to mental health, musculoskeletal and wellbeing resources, alongside structured pathways into clinical support where required.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at

https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)

https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

https://championhealth.co.uk/

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack

+44 208 133 9325

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

Investor and Media Contact:

Investor Relations

Jonathan@harbor-access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

Attachments

Physitrack Plc Lands New Deal with UK NHS Trust

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-lands-new-deal-with-uk-nhs-trust-1161332