

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY.PK) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY802.368 million, or JPY176.63 per share. This compares with JPY615.724 million, or JPY133.72 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to JPY10.586 billion from JPY9.783 billion last year.



Hitachi Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY802.368 Mln. vs. JPY615.724 Mln. last year. -EPS: JPY176.63 vs. JPY133.72 last year. -Revenue: JPY10.586 Bln vs. JPY9.783 Bln last year.



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