Vilkyskiu Pienine: Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, held on 27 April 2026

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyškiu pienine AB (company code 277160980, hereinafter - the Company) which was held on 27 March 2026, passed the following resolutions:

Item 1 of the agenda: Regarding the independent auditor's report on the Company's 2025 separate and consolidated financial statements and the limited assurance auditor's report on the consolidated Sustainability Statement.

Heard.

Item 2 of the agenda: Regarding the Supervisory Board's feedback and proposals.

Feedback and proposals heard.

Item 3 of the agenda: Regarding agreement of the Company's 2025 separate and consolidated annual management report, excluding information on remuneration.

To agree the Company's 2025 separate and consolidated annual management report, excluding information on remuneration.

Item 4 of the agenda: Regarding agreement of the Company's information on remuneration as part of the Company's 2025 consolidated annual management report.

To agree the Company's information on remuneration as part of the Company's 2025 consolidated annual management report.

Item 5 of the agenda: Regarding approval of the Company's 2025 audited separate and consolidated financial statements.

Company's audited separate and consolidated financial statements for the year 2025 have been approved.

Item 6 of the agenda: Regarding approval of the allocation of the Company's 2025 net profit (loss).

The net profit (loss) allocation of the Company for the year 2025 has been approved as follows:

EUR'000 1) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the year 2024 51,470 2) Dividends for 2024 approved by shareholders (6,449) 3) Transfers from the reserve to purchase own shares 4) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the beginning of the current financial year after dividends payout and transfer from reserves 45,021 5) Net profit (loss) of the reporting period 17,233 6) Transfers from reserves 44 7) Net profit to be appropriated at the end of the current financial year 62,298 8) Total profit (loss) to be appropriated: - portion of the profit allocated to the legal reserve - portion of the profit allocated for payment of the dividends (2,747) - portion of the profit allocated to the other reserves 9) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the current financial year carried forward to next financial year 59,551

0.23 EUR per one ordinary share.

Item 7 of the agenda: Regarding approval of the new version of the Company's Remuneration Policy.

New version of the Company's Remuneration Policy has been approved.

Additional information authorized to provide Economics and Finance director Vilija Milaševiciute, phone +370 441 55102, vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu