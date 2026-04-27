Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der AI-Boom braucht günstigen Strom - Diese Aktie hat ihn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Stuttgart
27.04.26 | 15:17
11,350 Euro
+1,34 % +0,150
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,20012,00016:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 15:36 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vilkyskiu Pienine: Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, held on 27 April 2026

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyškiu pienine AB (company code 277160980, hereinafter - the Company) which was held on 27 March 2026, passed the following resolutions:

Item 1 of the agenda: Regarding the independent auditor's report on the Company's 2025 separate and consolidated financial statements and the limited assurance auditor's report on the consolidated Sustainability Statement.
Heard.

Item 2 of the agenda: Regarding the Supervisory Board's feedback and proposals.
Feedback and proposals heard.

Item 3 of the agenda: Regarding agreement of the Company's 2025 separate and consolidated annual management report, excluding information on remuneration.
To agree the Company's 2025 separate and consolidated annual management report, excluding information on remuneration.

Item 4 of the agenda: Regarding agreement of the Company's information on remuneration as part of the Company's 2025 consolidated annual management report.
To agree the Company's information on remuneration as part of the Company's 2025 consolidated annual management report.

Item 5 of the agenda: Regarding approval of the Company's 2025 audited separate and consolidated financial statements.
Company's audited separate and consolidated financial statements for the year 2025 have been approved.

Item 6 of the agenda: Regarding approval of the allocation of the Company's 2025 net profit (loss).
The net profit (loss) allocation of the Company for the year 2025 has been approved as follows:

EUR'000
1) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the year 202451,470
2) Dividends for 2024 approved by shareholders(6,449)
3) Transfers from the reserve to purchase own shares
4) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the beginning of the current financial year after dividends payout and transfer from reserves45,021
5) Net profit (loss) of the reporting period17,233
6) Transfers from reserves44
7) Net profit to be appropriated at the end of the current financial year62,298
8) Total profit (loss) to be appropriated:
- portion of the profit allocated to the legal reserve
- portion of the profit allocated for payment of the dividends(2,747)
- portion of the profit allocated to the other reserves
9) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the current financial year carried forward to next financial year59,551

0.23 EUR per one ordinary share.

Item 7 of the agenda: Regarding approval of the new version of the Company's Remuneration Policy.
New version of the Company's Remuneration Policy has been approved.

Additional information authorized to provide Economics and Finance director Vilija Milaševiciute, phone +370 441 55102, vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.