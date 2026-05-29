Vilkyskiu Pienine: VILVI Group unaudited consolidated financial results for the first three months of 2026

According to preliminary unaudited data, VILVI Group consolidated sales revenue for the first three months of 2026 amounted to MEUR 87.0, an increase of 22.4% compared to the same period in 2025 (consolidated sales revenue amounted to MEUR 71.1 in the first three months of 2025).



In Q1 2026, the Group earned a consolidated net profit of MEUR 5.1, which is 25.7% higher than during the same period in 2025 (the consolidated net profit for Q1 2025 amounted to MEUR 4.0).



VILVI Group consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB, Baltic Dairy Board SIA and Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB, which joined the Group on 16 January 2026.



The presentation of VILVI Group unaudited consolidated financial results for the first three months of 2026 is attached.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Director of Economics and Finance

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu