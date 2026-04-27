BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 27

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

(amended announcement - replaces announcement released on 24 April 2026)

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006436108

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Jefferies Financial Group Inc

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

23-Apr-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

27-Apr-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.280000 5.040000 5.320000 1525501 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0006436108 80145 0.280000 Sub Total 8.A 80145 0.280000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Stock Loan/ Repo Right of Recall Open 403142 1.406000 Sub Total 8.B1 403142 1.406000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swap 7/5/2026 Cash 89577 0.312000 Swap 26/5/2026 Cash 94891 0.331000 Swap 23/12/2026 Cash 239464 0.835000 Swap 23/12/2026 Cash 253810 0.885000 Swap 26/5/2026 Cash 364472 1.271000 Sub Total 8.B2 1042214 3.634000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies International Limited 0.280000 5.042000 5.322000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Changes made to Section 9 - '% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold'. Percentage changed from 1.406 to 5.042.

12. Date of Completion

27-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom