BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 27
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
(amended announcement - replaces announcement released on 24 April 2026)
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0006436108
Issuer Name
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Jefferies Financial Group Inc
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
23-Apr-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
27-Apr-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.280000
5.040000
5.320000
1525501
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0006436108
80145
0.280000
Sub Total 8.A
80145
0.280000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Stock Loan/ Repo Right of Recall
Open
403142
1.406000
Sub Total 8.B1
403142
1.406000%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swap
7/5/2026
Cash
89577
0.312000
Swap
26/5/2026
Cash
94891
0.331000
Swap
23/12/2026
Cash
239464
0.835000
Swap
23/12/2026
Cash
253810
0.885000
Swap
26/5/2026
Cash
364472
1.271000
Sub Total 8.B2
1042214
3.634000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Jefferies International Limited
0.280000
5.042000
5.322000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Changes made to Section 9 - '% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold'. Percentage changed from 1.406 to 5.042.
12. Date of Completion
27-Apr-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
Contact name:
Graham Venables
Contact Telephone Number:
0203 649 3432
Date:
27 April 2026