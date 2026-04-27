

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $55.91 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $46.86 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.2% to $1.65 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $55.91 Mln. vs. $46.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $1.65 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.56 To $ 0.63



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