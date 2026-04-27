

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $743 million, or $3.23 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.2% to $9.49 billion from $7.83 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $743 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.23 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $9.49 Bln vs. $7.83 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News