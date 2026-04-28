Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTC Pink: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to LatAm Lithium Corp. (the "Name Change") and has completed the previously announced consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation").

Further to its news release dated April 7, 2026, the Company has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for both the Consolidation and the Name Change. Additionally, the Name Change and Consolidation were previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's Articles of Incorporation.

The Consolidation has been completed on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation Ratio"). No fractional shares will be issued; fractional entitlements will be rounded down to the nearest whole share.

Effective at the opening of trading on April 30, 2026, the Company's post-consolidation common shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the new name LatAm Lithium Corp., and new trading symbol LALI.

A new CUSIP number 517953105 and ISIN number CA5179531051 have been assigned to the Company's common shares.

Existing share certificates representing pre-consolidation shares remain valid but now represent the post-consolidation number of shares according to the Consolidation Ratio. Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal with instructions on exchanging certificates if desired (or as required by the transfer agent). Beneficial shareholders holding through brokers should have their positions automatically adjusted.

The Company's outstanding warrants and options have been adjusted in accordance with their terms to reflect the Consolidation.

The name change and consolidation are intended to better reflect the Company's current business focus on low-cost, high-grade lithium brine mineral exploration and development in Argentina.

The Company's website has been updated to www.latamlithiumcorp.com.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver, Canada-based company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino holds a 100% interest in the (drill ready) Yergo Lithium Project in Catamarca, Argentina situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle. The Company also holds a 100% interest in two gold exploration projects located within northwestern Ontario, Canada, including the drill-ready, South of Otter, Red Lake gold project, and the Gold Creek, Thunder Bay project which has been optioned to Delta Resources Limited.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rodney Campbell"

Director, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294492

Source: Portofino Resources Inc.