

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Japan Exchange Group (OSK.F, 8697.T) reported fiscal year net income attributable to owners of the parent company of 79.1 billion yen, an increase of 29.5% from prior year. Basic earnings per share was 76.81 yen compared to 58.72 yen. Operating income was 116.3 billion yen, up 29.0%.



For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, operating revenue was 198.7 billion yen, an increase of 22.5% from last year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company expects: net income attributable to owners of the parent company of 77.5 billion yen, and operating revenue of 205.0 billion yen.



Shares of Japan Exchange Group are trading at 1,929 yen, up 4.69%.



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