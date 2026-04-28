

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Gas Co. (TOG.F, 9531.T) reported fiscal year profit attributable to owners of parent of 226.9 billion yen, up 205.8% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 654.76 yen compared to 192.22 yen. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, net sales were 2.8 trillion yen, up 7.5% from last year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 137.0 billion yen, and net sales of 2.95 trillion yen.



Shares of Tokyo Gas are trading at 6,905 yen, up 6.67%.



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