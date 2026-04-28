

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK) revealed earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY376.39 billion, or JPY413.90 per share. This compares with JPY439.61 billion, or JPY473.42 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to JPY4.133 trillion from JPY4.104 trillion last year.



Komatsu Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY376.39 Bln. vs. JPY439.61 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY413.90 vs. JPY473.42 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.133 Tn vs. JPY4.104 Tn last year.



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