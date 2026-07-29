

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (6301.T), a Japanese manufacturer of large heavy machines, construction tools, and mining equipment, Wednesday reported higher earnings on higher revenue for the first quarter compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company provided its outlook for fiscal 2026-2027.



Quarterly earnings increased 5.4 percent to ¥96.15 million or ¥107.20 per share from ¥91.19 million or ¥99.08 per share of last year.



Operating income rose 8 percent to ¥151.55 billion from ¥140.40 billion yen of previous year.



Revenue climbed 14.7 percent to ¥1.04 trillion from ¥90.95 billion of prior year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects a net income of ¥349 billion or ¥390.87 per share, a 7.3 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. However, revenue is surmised to be ¥4.30 trillion, an increase of 4.1 percent over the same period prior year.



Currently, shares are trading at ¥7287, up 7.93% on the Japanese Stock Exchange.



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