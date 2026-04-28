

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - BOLIDEN AB (BLS.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK3.819 billion, or SEK13.45 per share. This compares with SEK2.191 billion, or SEK7.99 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 31.7% to SEK27.822 billion from SEK21.121 billion last year.



BOLIDEN AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK3.819 Bln. vs. SEK2.191 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK13.45 vs. SEK7.99 last year. -Revenue: SEK27.822 Bln vs. SEK21.121 Bln last year.



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