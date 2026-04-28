

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $3.156 billion, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $3.609 billion, or $1.83 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Novartis AG reported adjusted earnings of $3.794 billion or $1.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $13.113 billion from $13.233 billion last year.



Novartis AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.156 Bln. vs. $3.609 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.65 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue: $13.113 Bln vs. $13.233 Bln last year.



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