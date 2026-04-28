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WKN: 917491 | ISIN: SE0000418923 | Ticker-Symbol: VG5
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 08:05
12,040 Euro
-0,33 % -0,040
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CTT SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CTT SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2026 08:26 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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CTT Systems AB - Interim Report First Quarter 2026

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

FIRST QUARTER 2026

  • Net sales increased by 22% to MSEK 66.1 (54.1)
    - Currency adjusted increase of 41%

  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to MSEK 9.7 (3.9)

  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 15% (7)

  • Profit margin amounted to 13% (9)

  • Net profit increased to MSEK 6.7 (3.7)

  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.53 (0.30)

  • Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK -9.1 (4.4)

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

  • The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST).
    The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

  • To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link:
    https://events.inderes.com/ctt-systems/q1-report-2026/dial-in

  • To participate in the webcast, register via the link:
    https://ctt-systems.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

  • Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

CTT Systems AB Interim Report Q1 2026

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ctt-systems-ab-publ.-interim-report-first-quarter-2026-1161849

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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