Communiqué CTT Systems AB Annual General Meeting 7 May 2026

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT) - At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of CTT Systems AB (publ.) on 7 May 2026, the following resolutions, among others, were passed. The Board of Directors' complete proposals have previously been published and are available on the company's website, www.ctt.se.

Adoption of accounts, discharge from liability and treatment of profits

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the past financial year and approved the Board of Directors' proposal for treatment of profits at disposal including an ordinary dividend of SEK 2.40 per share (last year 5.35) with record date 11 May 2026.

Board of Directors, auditor and fees

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Anna Carmo e Silva, Annika Dalsvall, Per Fyrenius, Björn Lenander, Kristina Nilsson, Torbjörn Johansson and Tomas Torlöf as ordinary Board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting and to re-elect Tomas Torlöf as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect PwC as the company's accounting firm with Andreas Skogh as auditor in charge for the period until the end of the next AGM.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the AGM resolved to increase the annual fee to SEK 440,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 220,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the AGM and not employed by the company. In addition, remuneration to members of the Audit Committee shall be paid in the amount of SEK 96,000 to the Chairman and SEK 55,000 to each member. Fees to the company's auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Remuneration report

The AGM approved the remuneration report presented by the Board of Directors and decided, in accordance with the board's proposal, on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

For more information:

Tomas Torlöf, Chairman of the Board, CTT Systems AB

Tel. +46(0)70-5943819 / e-mail: tomas@trulscom.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

Attachments

Communiqué CTT Systems AB (publ.) Annual General Meeting 7 May 2026

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/communiqu%c3%a9-ctt-systems-ab-publ.-annual-general-meeting-7-may-2026-1165017