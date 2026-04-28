Storytel AB: Storytel Group Reports Strong Subscriber Growth and Continued Margin Expansion in The First Quarter 2026

STOKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - "Storytel Group entered 2026 with clear momentum, supported by robust subscriber growth, continued margin expansion, and strong cash flow generation", says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO Storytel Group.

Q1 Highlights

Net sales amounted to SEK 979m (953) for the period.

Net sales growth of 7.9% in constant exchange rates (CER).

Streaming net sales growth of 7.4% at CER. External Publishing net sales growth of 9.2% at CER.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.0% (14.1%), driven by improved profitability in both business areas.

Operating profit increased 61% from SEK 55m to 88m.

Net profit amounted to SEK 86m (19), with basic and diluted EPS of SEK 1.06 (0.20).

Net debt amounted to SEK -220m (116), reflecting strong cash flow generation.

New segment structure improving transparency into our international growth engine.

Paying subscribers amounted to 2.74m (2.53), with net additions of +72k in the period, on track to exceed 3m in 2027.

Nordic paying subscribers amounted to 1.34m (1.28), with net additions of +11k in the period.

Europe paying subscribers amounted to 1.06m (0.94), surpassing 1m for the first time, driven by Poland and the Netherlands.

Group ARPU (SEK/month) amounted to SEK 113 (120), decreased by 5.5%, with FX accounting for 85% of the decline.

Outlook 2026

Adjusted EBITDA guidance of at least SEK 870m for 2026.

Financial summary

MSEK Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change R12M FY 2025 Net sales 979 953 3% 4,049 4,023 Net sales growth, %³ 2.7 6.8 -4.1pp - 5.9 Net sales growth CER, %³ 7.9 7.0 0.9pp - 9.2 Organic growth CER, %³ 7.5 6.8 0.7pp - 8.3 Total Segment Streaming Net sales¹ 877 862 2% 3,533 3,518 Total Segment Publishing Net sales² 288 283 2% 1,278 1,274 Gross profit 442 423 5% 1,852 1,833 Gross margin %³ 45.2 44.4 0.8pp 45.7 45.6 Adjusted EBITDA³ 166 135 24% 780 748 Adjusted EBITDA margin %³ 17.0 14.1 2.9pp 19.3 18.6 EBITDA 163 135 21% 776 747 EBITDA margin %³ 16.6 14.1 2.5pp 19.2 18.6 Operating profit (EBIT) 88 55 61% 456 423 EBIT margin %³ 9.0 5.8 3.2pp 11.3 10.5 Net profit 86 19 361% 572 504 Earnings per share, basic (SEK) 1.06 0.20 430% 7.12 6.26 Earnings per share, diluted (SEK) 1.06 0.20 428% 7.08 6.22 Cash flow from operating activities 135 29 367% 679 573 Net Debt³ -220 116 - -220 -136 Net Debt/adjusted R12 EBITDA ratio³ -0.28 0.18 - -0.28 -0.18 End of period subscribers (thousands) 2,737 2,532 8% - 2,666 ARPU (SEK/month) 113 120 -6% - 118

¹ Streaming net sales includes 50% of Storytel Norway's net sales in line with Storytel's ownership and differ from IFRS consolidated figures See note 5 for more details.

² Publishing net sales includes both external and group-internal net sales. See note 5 Business Segments for more details.

³ Alternative Performance Measure (APM). See "Alternative Performance Measures" for definitions, purpose and reconciliation.

Certified adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 73 182 01 43

Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 735 33 17 70

Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.

Storytel Group leads by operating through its two primary business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The Streaming division provides one of the world's most extensive digital libraries, with over 1.8 million audiobook and e-book titles available in 55 languages. This service reaches more than 2.7 million subscribers through the Group's prominent brands, including Storytel, Mofibo, and Audiobooks.com. The Publishing business area produces high-quality content from acclaimed authors across a wide range of genres through renowned publishing houses such as Norstedts Publishing Group, Lind & Co, People's, Gummerus, Bokfabriken, and Storyside. Storytel Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Please visit www.storytelgroup.com for more information.

This information is information that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

Interim Report January - March 2026

Interim Report January - March 2026 Financial Data

SOURCE: Storytel AB (publ)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/storytel-group-reports-strong-subscriber-growth-and-continued-margin-expansion-1161850