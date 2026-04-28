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WKN: A14ZN9 | ISIN: SE0007439443 | Ticker-Symbol: DST
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 09:45
9,365 Euro
-0,27 % -0,025
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORYTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORYTEL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8809,14509:46
8,9709,00009:44
ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2026 08:26 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Storytel AB: Storytel Group Reports Strong Subscriber Growth and Continued Margin Expansion in The First Quarter 2026

STOKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - "Storytel Group entered 2026 with clear momentum, supported by robust subscriber growth, continued margin expansion, and strong cash flow generation", says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO Storytel Group.

Q1 Highlights

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 979m (953) for the period.

  • Net sales growth of 7.9% in constant exchange rates (CER).

  • Streaming net sales growth of 7.4% at CER. External Publishing net sales growth of 9.2% at CER.

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.0% (14.1%), driven by improved profitability in both business areas.

  • Operating profit increased 61% from SEK 55m to 88m.

  • Net profit amounted to SEK 86m (19), with basic and diluted EPS of SEK 1.06 (0.20).

  • Net debt amounted to SEK -220m (116), reflecting strong cash flow generation.

  • New segment structure improving transparency into our international growth engine.

  • Paying subscribers amounted to 2.74m (2.53), with net additions of +72k in the period, on track to exceed 3m in 2027.

  • Nordic paying subscribers amounted to 1.34m (1.28), with net additions of +11k in the period.

  • Europe paying subscribers amounted to 1.06m (0.94), surpassing 1m for the first time, driven by Poland and the Netherlands.

  • Group ARPU (SEK/month) amounted to SEK 113 (120), decreased by 5.5%, with FX accounting for 85% of the decline.

Outlook 2026
Adjusted EBITDA guidance of at least SEK 870m for 2026.

Financial summary

MSEK

Q1 2026

Q1 2025

Change

R12M

FY 2025

Net sales

979

953

3%

4,049

4,023

Net sales growth, %³

2.7

6.8

-4.1pp

-

5.9

Net sales growth CER, %³

7.9

7.0

0.9pp

-

9.2

Organic growth CER, %³

7.5

6.8

0.7pp

-

8.3

Total Segment Streaming Net sales¹

877

862

2%

3,533

3,518

Total Segment Publishing Net sales²

288

283

2%

1,278

1,274

Gross profit

442

423

5%

1,852

1,833

Gross margin %³

45.2

44.4

0.8pp

45.7

45.6

Adjusted EBITDA³

166

135

24%

780

748

Adjusted EBITDA margin %³

17.0

14.1

2.9pp

19.3

18.6

EBITDA

163

135

21%

776

747

EBITDA margin %³

16.6

14.1

2.5pp

19.2

18.6

Operating profit (EBIT)

88

55

61%

456

423

EBIT margin %³

9.0

5.8

3.2pp

11.3

10.5

Net profit

86

19

361%

572

504

Earnings per share, basic (SEK)

1.06

0.20

430%

7.12

6.26

Earnings per share, diluted (SEK)

1.06

0.20

428%

7.08

6.22

Cash flow from operating activities

135

29

367%

679

573

Net Debt³

-220

116

-

-220

-136

Net Debt/adjusted R12 EBITDA ratio³

-0.28

0.18

-

-0.28

-0.18

End of period subscribers (thousands)

2,737

2,532

8%

-

2,666

ARPU (SEK/month)

113

120

-6%

-

118

¹ Streaming net sales includes 50% of Storytel Norway's net sales in line with Storytel's ownership and differ from IFRS consolidated figures See note 5 for more details.
² Publishing net sales includes both external and group-internal net sales. See note 5 Business Segments for more details.
³ Alternative Performance Measure (APM). See "Alternative Performance Measures" for definitions, purpose and reconciliation.

Certified adviser
FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:
Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 73 182 01 43
Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 735 33 17 70
Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel Group
We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.

Storytel Group leads by operating through its two primary business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The Streaming division provides one of the world's most extensive digital libraries, with over 1.8 million audiobook and e-book titles available in 55 languages. This service reaches more than 2.7 million subscribers through the Group's prominent brands, including Storytel, Mofibo, and Audiobooks.com. The Publishing business area produces high-quality content from acclaimed authors across a wide range of genres through renowned publishing houses such as Norstedts Publishing Group, Lind & Co, People's, Gummerus, Bokfabriken, and Storyside. Storytel Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Please visit www.storytelgroup.com for more information.

This information is information that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 08:00 CEST.

Attachments
Interim Report January - March 2026
Interim Report January - March 2026 Financial Data

SOURCE: Storytel AB (publ)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/storytel-group-reports-strong-subscriber-growth-and-continued-margin-expansion-1161850

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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