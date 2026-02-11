Storytel AB: Storytel Group Reports Record Profitability and Strong Cash Generation in The Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

STOKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - "Our integrated streaming and publishing strategy delivered record profitability and cash flow generation for 2025. As we enter 2026, we are focused on scaling this momentum by leveraging AI-driven innovation to lead the future of storytelling", says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO Storytel Group.

Q4 Highlights

Revenue growth of +12% in constant exchange rates (CER)

Streaming revenues +10% at CER

Publishing revenues +13% at CER

Gross margin of 47.0% (46.4%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.0% (18.6%)

Recognition of deferred tax asset, impact of +195 MSEK on net profit

Net profit for the period amounted to 300 (149) MSEK

EPS of 4.53 (1.82), diluted

Net cash position of 136 MSEK, end of Q4'25

January-December Highlights

Revenue growth of +9% in constant exchange rates (CER)

Streaming revenues +8% at CER

Publishing revenues +15% at CER

Gross margin of 45.6% (44.8%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.8% (15.8%)

Recognition of deferred tax asset, impact of 195 MSEK on net profit

Net profit of 504 (213) MSEK

EPS of 6.22 (2.54), diluted

Proposed dividend of SEK 1.50 for 2025

Initiated process for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market during 2026

Financial summary

MSEK Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change Jan-Dec 2025 Jan-Dec 2024 Change Group Revenue¹ 1,098 1,028 7% 4,023 3,798 6% Streaming Revenue² 918 879 5% 3,518 3,377 4% Publishing Revenue³ 367 332 11% 1,274 1,125 13% Gross profit 516 477 8% 1,833 1,700 8% Gross margin % 47.0 46.4 0.6p 45.6 44.8 0.8p Operating profit 134 136 -1% 423 246 72% Adjusted EBITDA 220 192 15% 757 602 26% Adjusted EBITDA margin % 20.0 18.6 1.4p 18.8 15.8 3.0p EBITDA 220 223 -1% 747 544 37% Earnings per share, basic (SEK) 4.56 1.83 149% 6.26 2.55 145% Earnings per share, diluted (SEK) 4.53 1.82 149% 6.22 2.54 145% Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital 217 232 -6% 647 514 26% Cash flow for the period 163 164 -1% 86 175 -51% Net Interest-Bearing Debt (NIBD) -136 27 -604% -136 27 -604% NIBD/adjusted R12 EBITDA ratio -0.18 0.05 -428% -0.18 0.05 -428% ¹ The adjustments from segment level to group level are: 1) Removing Storytel Norway at 50%, 2) Removing internal publishing revenue from Net Sales and adding internal publishing revenue as cost reduction within Cost of Sales, 3) Costs related to central group overhead functions 4) Adding result from Norway in accordance with the equity method. See Note 5 to the financial statements for additional details. ² Streaming revenue includes 50% of Storytel Norway's revenue in line with Storytels ownership. ³ Publishing revenue includes both external and group-internal revenue.

Certified adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 73 182 01 43

Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 735 33 17 70

Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.

Storytel Group operates in two business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The streaming service is one of the largest audiobook and e-book services, offering more than 1.8 million titles, in 55 languages to more than 2.6 million subscribers under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. Through the Publishing unit, we deliver high-quality stories from acclaimed authors across numerous genres via renowned publishing houses such as Bokfabriken, Gummerus, Lind & Co, Norstedts Publishing Group, People's and Storyside. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-11 08:00 CET.

Attachments

Report - Year-end report 2025

Quarterly Figures - Year-end report 2025

