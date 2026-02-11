Storytel AB: Storytel Group Reports Record Profitability and Strong Cash Generation in The Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

STOKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - "Our integrated streaming and publishing strategy delivered record profitability and cash flow generation for 2025. As we enter 2026, we are focused on scaling this momentum by leveraging AI-driven innovation to lead the future of storytelling", says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO Storytel Group.
Q4 Highlights
Revenue growth of +12% in constant exchange rates (CER)
Streaming revenues +10% at CER
Publishing revenues +13% at CER
Gross margin of 47.0% (46.4%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.0% (18.6%)
Recognition of deferred tax asset, impact of +195 MSEK on net profit
Net profit for the period amounted to 300 (149) MSEK
EPS of 4.53 (1.82), diluted
Net cash position of 136 MSEK, end of Q4'25
January-December Highlights
Revenue growth of +9% in constant exchange rates (CER)
Streaming revenues +8% at CER
Publishing revenues +15% at CER
Gross margin of 45.6% (44.8%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.8% (15.8%)
Recognition of deferred tax asset, impact of 195 MSEK on net profit
Net profit of 504 (213) MSEK
EPS of 6.22 (2.54), diluted
Proposed dividend of SEK 1.50 for 2025
Initiated process for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market during 2026
Financial summary
MSEK
Q4 2025
Q4 2024
Change
Jan-Dec 2025
Jan-Dec 2024
Change
Group Revenue¹
1,098
1,028
7%
4,023
3,798
6%
Streaming Revenue²
918
879
5%
3,518
3,377
4%
Publishing Revenue³
367
332
11%
1,274
1,125
13%
Gross profit
516
477
8%
1,833
1,700
8%
Gross margin %
47.0
46.4
0.6p
45.6
44.8
0.8p
Operating profit
134
136
-1%
423
246
72%
Adjusted EBITDA
220
192
15%
757
602
26%
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
20.0
18.6
1.4p
18.8
15.8
3.0p
EBITDA
220
223
-1%
747
544
37%
Earnings per share, basic (SEK)
4.56
1.83
149%
6.26
2.55
145%
Earnings per share, diluted (SEK)
4.53
1.82
149%
6.22
2.54
145%
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital
217
232
-6%
647
514
26%
Cash flow for the period
163
164
-1%
86
175
-51%
Net Interest-Bearing Debt (NIBD)
-136
27
-604%
-136
27
-604%
NIBD/adjusted R12 EBITDA ratio
-0.18
0.05
-428%
-0.18
0.05
-428%
¹ The adjustments from segment level to group level are: 1) Removing Storytel Norway at 50%, 2) Removing internal publishing revenue from Net Sales and adding internal publishing revenue as cost reduction within Cost of Sales, 3) Costs related to central group overhead functions 4) Adding result from Norway in accordance with the equity method. See Note 5 to the financial statements for additional details.
² Streaming revenue includes 50% of Storytel Norway's revenue in line with Storytels ownership.
³ Publishing revenue includes both external and group-internal revenue.
Certified adviser
FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.
For more information, please contact:
Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 73 182 01 43
Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com
Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 735 33 17 70
Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com
About Storytel Group
We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.
Storytel Group operates in two business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The streaming service is one of the largest audiobook and e-book services, offering more than 1.8 million titles, in 55 languages to more than 2.6 million subscribers under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. Through the Publishing unit, we deliver high-quality stories from acclaimed authors across numerous genres via renowned publishing houses such as Bokfabriken, Gummerus, Lind & Co, Norstedts Publishing Group, People's and Storyside. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.
This information is information that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-11 08:00 CET.
Attachments
Report - Year-end report 2025
Quarterly Figures - Year-end report 2025
SOURCE: Storytel AB (publ)
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/storytel-group-reports-record-profitability-and-strong-cash-generation-in-the-1135860