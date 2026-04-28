u-blox AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
ZED-X20P-01B adds Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS), Moving Base, and stronger resilience against jamming and spoofing, enabling scalable high-precision positioning for global OEM deployments.
Thalwil, Switzerland 28 April 2026, u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the launch and availability of its new all-band Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) module variant, the ZED-X20P-01B. Building on the proven capabilities of the ZED-X20P platform, the new module expands access to high-precision positioning by bringing global Precise Point Positioning (PPP) to a broader range of use cases. With support for Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS) the ZED-X20P-01B enables OEMs to launch products with reliable, decimeter-level positioning across markets worldwide, without tying product availability to local correction infrastructure.
The ZED-X20P-01B extends u-blox expertise in GNSS by addressing a growing market need: making high-precision positioning more practical to deploy at global scale. By integrating enhanced PPP capabilities, including Galileo HAS functionality, and improving resilience against jamming and spoofing, verified at Jammertest 2025, the module gives developers a dependable positioning that can serve both as a primary global solution and as a fallback where local RTK correction services are limited, unavailable, or impractical. This flexible approach opens new opportunities for global OEMs to design and ship products with reliable decimeter-level accuracy out of the box across regions, applications, and operating conditions.
Built for global OEM deployment
The ZED-X20P-01B is especially valuable for products shipped across regions with inconsistent access to RTK networks, SBAS coverage, or reliable communications. This gives manufacturers a more flexible path to delivering high-precision positioning worldwide, while also opening new opportunities in remote, rural, and infrastructure-limited environments.
Representative applications include:
Enhanced performance and robustness
The ZED-X20P-01B builds on the core strengths of the ZED-X20P while introducing key enhancements:
Together, these enhancements help OEMs deliver reliable high-precision positioning across wider geographies and more demanding RF environments, while keeping system design streamlined. Most importantly, they make decimeter-level accuracy out of the box a practical option for products deployed globally.
Ease of integration and scalability
Maintaining the established ZED form factor, the ZED-X20P-01B offers a seamless upgrade path for existing customers. With its compact design it reduces the need for additional hardware or complex host-side computation.
This helps developers accelerate time to market and scale from pilot projects to global commercial rollouts without redesigning their systems for each target region. For OEMs building products for international shipment, the ZED-X20P-01B offers a practical way to standardize around one high-precision platform while expanding coverage, improving resilience, and simplifying deployment.
Andreas Thiel, CEO of u-blox, said:
Experience ZED-X20P-01B live
u-blox will showcase the ZED-X20P-01B at XPONENTIAL 2026 in Detroit, where visitors can experience the module live at booth #23023.
Availability
Samples and evaluation kits for the ZED-X20P-01B are available in June. For further information, please visit: ZED-X20P module | u-blox
For further information, please contact:
u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact
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End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2316194
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2316194 28.04.2026 CET/CEST