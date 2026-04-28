

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAL.L) on Tuesday reported mixed production performance across its portfolio, with gains in copper, manganese and diamonds offset by declines in iron ore, coal and nickel.



Copper production rose 1% to 170,400 tonnes, supported by higher output at Los Bronces and Collahuasi due to increased throughput, partly offset by lower grades at Quellaveco.



Premium iron ore production fell 2% to 15.2 million tonnes, reflecting slightly lower output from Kumba and Minas-Rio.



Manganese ore production surged 118% to 759,100 tonnes.



Rough diamond production increased 17% to 7.1 million carats, driven by planned ore release from Gahcho Kué and higher volumes from Venetia underground.



Steelmaking coal production declined 31% to 1.5 million tonnes, mainly due to lower output at Moranbah North following the March 2025 incident and adverse weather at Dawson.



Nickel production decreased 7% to 9,100 tonnes.



For the full year, the company kept its production and unit cost guidance unchanged for continuing operations, with copper expected at 700-760 thousand tonnes, premium iron ore at 55-59 million tonnes, and diamonds at 21-26 million carats.



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