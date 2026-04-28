

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the FDA has accepted for priority review a New Drug Application for bepirovirsen, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide, for the treatment of adults with chronic hepatitis B. The FDA has assigned 26 October 2026 as the PDUFA goal date. Bepirovirsen has also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation. The Group said the regulatory submission and BTD are supported by positive results from the Phase III B-Well 1 and B-Well 2 trials.



GSK licensed bepirovirsen from Ionis Pharmaceuticals and collaborated with them on its development. Bepirovirsen is currently not approved anywhere in the world.



At last close, shares of GSK plc were trading at 2,012.00 pence, down 0.20%.



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