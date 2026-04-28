Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), a cannabis e-commerce and distribution platform, today announced the launch of its first dedicated edibles brand, Chomp Edibles ("Chomp"), marking a strategic expansion into one of the fastest-growing segments of the Canadian cannabis market.

Chomp represents a focused push into the "accessible premium" category-delivering high-quality, craft-inspired edibles at a competitive price point designed to appeal to both new and experienced consumers. The brand is built to capture increasing demand for consistent, flavour-forward, and precisely dosed cannabis products.

The initial Chomp lineup includes the following flavours: Grape, Cherry Coke, Cherry, Freshly Squeezed Orange, and Blueberry, each developed using high-quality ingredients and designed to deliver a differentiated consumer experience.

The product line has been structured to align with evolving consumer preferences and regulatory developments, offering multiple dosing and pack configurations:

10mg THC (single unit)

5mg THC per unit (2-pack format)

10mg THC x 10 (master pack)

10mg THC x 20 (master pack)

The introduction of larger-format "master packs" reflects recent regulatory changes and is intended to improve consumer value, increase basket size, and enhance purchasing convenience while maintaining full compliance.

Market Opportunity

Edibles continue to gain significant traction within Canada's legal cannabis market. In Q1 2025, edibles accounted for approximately 26% of total packaged units sold nationally, making it the second-largest category behind dried flower. The broader Canadian cannabis market reached approximately $5.2 billion in annual sales and is projected to continue expanding, with edibles representing one of the fastest-growing segments 1.

This shift reflects changing consumer preferences toward discreet, convenient, and precisely dosed formats, reinforcing the strategic importance of the category.

Management Commentary



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"We are excited to launch Chomp Edibles as our first dedicated brand in this high-growth category," said Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch. "Edibles-and gummies in particular-are rapidly becoming a dominant category in both medical and recreational markets. With strong domestic traction and growing consumer demand, we believe Herbal Dispatch is exceptionally well positioned to scale this segment aggressively and capture meaningful market share."

"Chomp allows us to capture a larger share of the edibles market while leveraging our existing platform, distribution capabilities, and customer relationships. We see this as a key pillar of our growth strategy moving forward."

Distribution and Expansion

Chomp Edibles is available through Herbal Dispatch's medical and veteran platforms, as well as select wholesale channels across Canada, providing broad and growing national distribution. Medical patients can access Chomp through the Company's platform, which offers personalized support and streamlined insurance-backed purchasing, reinforcing Herbal Dispatch's position as a leading provider of accessible, patient-focused cannabis solutions.

This launch represents a strategic step in Herbal Dispatch's continued evolution as a platform-driven cannabis company, focused on capturing high-growth categories, expanding margins, and scaling both domestically and internationally.

Herbal Dispatch will provide further updates as product expansion and additional export opportunities progress.

References:

https://stratcann.com/news/canadian-cannabis-sales-and-inventory-q1-2025-market-share-shifts-and-inventory-increases/

Graph:

https://stratcann.com/news/canadian-cannabis-sales-and-inventory-q1-2025-market-share-shifts-and-inventory-increases/

About Herbal Dispatch Inc.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release and the key assumptions and risk factors involved in such statements include, but are not limited to, future growth of sales related to edibles both domestically and internationally, including from the newly launched Chomp Edibles brand. The successful execution of these initiatives is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including industry competition, regulatory approvals of anticipated export sales, and future customer demand for the Company's products, among others.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.