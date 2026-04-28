

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered homebuilder Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) on Tuesday reported steady sales.



Announcing the results of its UK performance ahead of its Annual General Meeting, the company said that net private sales rate for the year to 26 April 2026 stood at 0.74 per outlet per week versus 0.77 in the equivalent prior-year period.



As at 26 April, the company's total order book value stood at 2.229 billion pounds representing 7,689 homes versus 2.335 billion pounds representing 8,153 homes in the prior-year period.



As a result of rising energy costs, the company expects build cost inflation to be low to mid-single digit for 2026.



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