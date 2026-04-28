Berner Industrier AB: Q1 Interim Report

Increased sales and stable earnings

Berner Industrier delivered a good order intake, high sales and stable earnings in the first quarter of the year. Both business areas performed well, with Technology & Distribution increasing earnings by 77 percent and Energy & Environment increasing revenues by 20 percent. In early January, Berner Industrier acquired Typhonix AS, which is active in water treatment.

First quarter 2026

• Order intake totaled SEK 276.3 (262.7) million, 5.2 percent.

• Net sales for the first quarter totaled SEK 253.3 (236.1) million, up 7.3 percent, whereof organic growth 1.2 percentage points, acquired growth for 7.0 percentage points and negative currency effects of 0.9 percentage points from foreign subsidiaries.

• EBITA totaled SEK 18.5 (18.3) million, an increase of 1.1 percent. The EBITA-margin was 7.3 percent (7.7).

• Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK 0.67 (0.66).

• Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 12.1 (15.1) million. Total cash flow for the period was SEK -12.5 (7.3) million.

• Net interest-bearing debt, excluding IFRS 16/EBITDA R12, amounted to 0.9x at the end of the period.

• The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 1.25 (0.95) per share.

Significant events during the reporting period

• Berner Industrier acquired 100 percent of the shares in Typhonix AS at the beginning of January, active with its own products in water treatment. The acquisition was finalized in the first quarter, and the company is included in Berner Industrier's accounts starting in January 2026. The purchase price totaled SEK 55.1 million, divided into a purchase price at closing of SEK 21.7 million and an additional purchase price of SEK 33.4 million, paid during the quarter.

• During the quarter, updated financial targets were adopted, as announced on February 6, 2026.

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

• The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 28, 2026. The Nomination Committee has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting that the Board members Joachim Berner, Kerstin Gillsbro, Lars Gatenbeck, Pia Irell, Johan Lannebo and Pim Polesie be re-elected.

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

Thriving in an unsettled world.

The first quarter of the year saw growth and profits in line with the previous year, despite some investments for the future. We have continued laying the foundations for future development through growing the Group's offering organically and through acquisitions. During the quarter, we welcomed two businesses into our fold, the largest being Typhonix in early January. Towards the end of the quarter, we closed a small asset acquisition that will complement Autofric's product offering and commercial organization.

The year started with some unease globally, albeit with our diversified and decentralized operations, our strong entrepreneurs have been able to respond well to external factors. The level of activity has been high during the quarter, and overall we continue to see good underlying demand. Still, some customers have once again needed a little more time to make decisions. As a result, the order intake increased no more than five percent above last year's strong figure. Since sales increased by seven percent, and order intake exceeded sales by nine percent, it still indicates growth.

Energy & Environment show a somewhat mixed picture, where temporarily higher costs, partly due to acquisitions and growth investments in the new acquisition Autofric resulted in a temporarily lower margin despite good growth.

In Technology & Distribution we continue to see the good impact from the more efficient way of working and the changes that have taken place. In addition, we have gradually replaced some low-margin business. Overall, the business area lifted EBITA by 77 percent in the quarter and the margin by more than three percent age points to seven percent.

New acquisition Typhonix wins award

In early January, we completed the acquisition of Typhonix, and the company is now included in our books as of year-end. Typhonix's business has more of a project character, which means that they have not contributed much revenue during their first quarter with us, but instead prepared for future deliveries. As they will now follow the same accounting principles as the rest of the Group, it also means a slight change from how they have reported historically, where we defer revenue slightly.

However, already from the start we have had reason to celebrate Typhonix, when in February the Rogaland Foundation named them the winner of the 24th edition of their Research and Innovation Prize. The award praises Typhonix' great journey from idea and basic research to successful commercialization. We see an exciting future for the innovative new addition Typhonix and are delighted to continue working with them.

Further development with add-on acquisition

Another exciting acquisition during the quarter is a smaller asset acquisition to Autofric in early March in the form of Jernbro Water Technologies. Together with a couple of key recruitments, it further strengthens the commercial organization of Autofric and also broadens the offering within sludge management. During the quarter in isolation, the two acquisitions mainly meant increased costs for Energy & Environment as well as the Group. We can already see that order intake is starting to pick up and we look forward with excitement to see the operations also being able to strengthen the Group's organic development.

We continue to work in areas that are important to society, which is all the more important when the world appears less static than usual.

Onwards and upwards!

Caroline Reuterskiöld

President and CEO Berner Industrier AB

For more information, please contact:

Caroline Reuterskiöld, CEO, +46 8-501 567 90

caroline.reuterskiold@bernerindustrier.se

Henrik Nordin, CFO and deputy CEO, +46 8-501 567 90

henrik.nordin@bernerindustrier.se

About us

Berner Industrier is a Nordic industrial group in sustainable technology that operates in a number of attractive and growing niche markets. The Group offers innovative products and solutions that help solve the challenges of our societies through technology. Key areas include clean energy, clean water and sustainable use of resources. The Group consists of nine companies that together have about 250 employees across the Nordic region and annual revenues of about SEK 1,000 million. Berner Industrier was founded in 1897 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market since 2017. The share's ticker symbol is BERNER. Read more about us at bernerindustrier.se.

This information is information that Berner Industrier AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 08:00 CEST.