Electrolux Professional AB: Electrolux Professional AB interim report Q1 2026

First quarter, January-March 2026

· Net sales amounted to SEK 2,793m (3,073), a decrease of 9.1%. Organically, sales decreased by 2.5%.

Currency had an effect of -7.4%, and acquisition of 0.8%.

· EBITA amounted to SEK 280m (363), corresponding to a margin of 10.0% (11.8). Currency had an impact of -0.8 pp on the EBITA margin.

· Operating income amounted to SEK 227m (306), corresponding to a margin of 8.1% (9.9).

· Income for the period amounted to SEK 158m (199), and earnings per share were SEK 0.55 (0.69).

· Operating cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 69m (175).

· On January 9, 2026, the acquisition of the assets of Royal Range - a US Commercial Cooking company - was completed.

· On January 28, 2026, Paolo Schira was appointed President and CEO of Electrolux Professional Group, effective from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) May 5, 2026. He succeeds Alberto Zanata, who will retire.



Alberto Zanata, President and CEO:



"Challenging quarter - up in Europe and US still soft

Europe continued to show good progress in the first quarter of the year, improving both sales and profitability, while Food & Beverage in the US was soft. The efficiency program began yielding benefits.

The quarter has been characterized by uncertainty due to the Middle East crisis, but so far, business impact from the crisis has been limited. However, the continued soft development in Food & Beverage in the US, and an increased negative effect from currency in Laundry contributed to a lower EBITA margin. Currency is not yet compensated by price increases.



Food & Beverage impacted by soft US

Sales of Food & Beverage declined by 3.8% organically. Sales were strong in Europe while sales in the US declined. US development has remained subdued since last summer, Sales in the Middle East were paused by customers in March due to the crisis. Sales in Japan increased somewhat after several soft quarters. EBITA margin for the segment declined due to lower sales in the US. Order intake was flat in total, despite growth in Europe.

The integration of the Royal Range assets, the US cooking company acquired in January, is progressing according to plan and the company is now included in Food & Beverage. Acquisition and integration costs were SEK -7m in the quarter.



Laundry profitability negatively impacted by currency

Sales in Laundry declined marginally, mainly related to the US. Volume grew. Sales in Japan increased after several quarters of decline. EBITA margin declined, fully explained by negative currency impact. We are increasing prices to offset currency, and benefits are expected from next quarter. Order intake increased.



Efficiency program in line with plan

The program to improve profitability that was launched in September 2025 is progressing in line with plan. The production of espresso coffee machines has already been transferred from the factory in France to the other receiving factory in France, and production is gradually starting. Parts of the production from the cooking factory in Switzerland has been transferred to Italy, although the factory is not expected to be closed until end of the year.



Uncertainty - but building blocks in place to improve profitability

Geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty were even more pronounced during the quarter compared to 2025, driven by the crisis in the Middle East. However, our track record shows that we are quite resilient towards external challenges.

Our internal transformation is proceeding and is strengthening competitiveness. This year, we are launching a new laundry platform and new products in horizontal cooking, boosting our sales capabilities, as well as implementing the efficiency program that will deliver savings in 2026 and 2027. These steps, together with price increases to compensate currency, support better performance.

As this is my last quarterly report before retiring on May 5, I look back with pride. Over recent years, we have made the company stronger, both structurally and financially, and it has been a privilege to work with so many talented colleagues. I am confident that Paolo Schira, who will take over from me, will continue the journey successfully."



This information is information that Electrolux Professional Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 07:30 CEST.

For more information, please contact

Jacob Broberg

Chief Communication & Investor Relations Officer

+46 70 190 00 33

About Us

Electrolux Professional Group - meeting needs beyond tomorrow



Electrolux Professional Group is the sustainability leader in our industry and one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are sold in over 110 countries. In 2025, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12.2bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com