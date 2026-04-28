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WKN: A3CR3B | ISIN: SE0015962485 | Ticker-Symbol: 0GE
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 08:06
6,205 Euro
+1,22 % +0,075
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RVRC HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RVRC HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1856,27510:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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RVRC Holding AB: Continued growth and profitability for RevolutionRace

Financial development & significant events during the third quarter

  • Sales growth in local currencies amounted to 5 percent.
  • Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 487 (486) million.
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 345 (337) million, corresponding to a gross margin of 71.0 (69.4) percent.
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 105 (80) million, corresponding to an increase of 31 percent.
  • Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 105 (101) million, corresponding to an increase of 4 percent.
  • EBIT margin amounted to 21.4 (16.4) percent and adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 21.4 (20.8) percent.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.77 (0.57).
  • Successful relocation of logistics center in Sweden completed.
  • Exercise of warrants in LTIP 2022/26 generated SEK 56 million.

The report will be presented to investors, analysts, and media in a webcast today at 10:00 CEST.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below.
https://revolutionrace.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://events.inderes.com/revolutionrace/q3-report-2026/dial-in

For more information, please contact:
Jesper Alm, CFO
Email: jesper.alm@revolutionrace.se

About RevolutionRace
RVRC Holding AB (publ) (RevolutionRace) is a fast-growing outdoor brand offering multifunctional products including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and accessories to people with an active lifestyle. RevolutionRace ambition is to create high-quality, colorful, and affordable outdoor products with an amazing design and fit at unmatched value under the tagline "Nature is our playground." The company operates with a digital D2C business model reaching customers in approximately 40 countries. The company was founded in 2013 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. RevolutionRace is on a mission - to make the nature accessible for everyone!

Stay updated on latest news by subscribing to press releases and financial information: https://corporate.revolutionrace.com/en/subscribe/

This information is information that RVRC Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 07:30 CEST.

Image Attachments
Q3 2025/26

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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