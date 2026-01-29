Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR3B | ISIN: SE0015962485 | Ticker-Symbol: 0GE
Frankfurt
29.01.26 | 08:16
5,295 Euro
+0,09 % +0,005
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RVRC HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RVRC HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3505,39510:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 07:30 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RVRC Holding AB: RevolutionRace continues to deliver growth and strong profitability

Financial development & significant events during the second quarter

  • Sales growth in local currencies amounted to 11 percent.
  • Net sales for the quarter increased by 6 percent and amounted to SEK 726 (684) million.
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 506 (481) million, corresponding to a gross margin of 69.8 (70.3) percent.
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 177 (158) million, corresponding to an increase of 12 percent.
  • Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 180 (162) million, corresponding to an increase of 11 percent.
  • EBIT margin amounted to 24.4 (22.9) percent and adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 24.8 (23.6) percent.
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.30 (1.12) and after dilution to SEK 1.29 (1.12)
  • At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in November board members Sara Diez Jauregui, Cecilie Elde, Alexander Martensen-Larsen and David Thörewik were re-elected. Ben Ryan was elected as new member of the Board and Alexander Martensen-Larsen was re-elected as Chairperson of the Board. Birgitta Stymne Göransson and Andreas Källström Säfweräng declined re-election.
  • At the AGM decisions were made on, among other things, share repurchase authorisation and cancellation of 3,841,189 repurchased shares.

The report will be presented to investors, analysts, and media in a webcast today at 10:00 CET.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below.
https://events.inderes.com/revolutionrace/q2-report-2025-26/dial-in

For more information, please contact:
Email: jesper.alm@revolutionrace.se

About RevolutionRace
RVRC Holding AB (publ) (RevolutionRace) is a fast-growing outdoor brand offering multifunctional products including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and accessories to people with an active lifestyle. RevolutionRace ambition is to create high-quality, colorful, and affordable outdoor products with an amazing design and fit at unmatched value under the tagline "Nature is our playground." The company operates with a digital D2C business model reaching customers in approximately 40 countries. The company was founded in 2013 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. RevolutionRace is on a mission - to make the nature accessible for everyone!

Stay updated on latest news by subscribing to press releases and financial information: https://corporate.revolutionrace.com/en/subscribe/

This information is information that RVRC Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-29 07:30 CET.

Image Attachments
Q2 2025/26

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.