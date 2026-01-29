RVRC Holding AB: RevolutionRace continues to deliver growth and strong profitability

Financial development & significant events during the second quarter

Sales growth in local currencies amounted to 11 percent.

Net sales for the quarter increased by 6 percent and amounted to SEK 726 (684) million.

Gross profit amounted to SEK 506 (481) million, corresponding to a gross margin of 69.8 (70.3) percent.

EBIT amounted to SEK 177 (158) million, corresponding to an increase of 12 percent.

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 180 (162) million, corresponding to an increase of 11 percent.

EBIT margin amounted to 24.4 (22.9) percent and adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 24.8 (23.6) percent.

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.30 (1.12) and after dilution to SEK 1.29 (1.12)

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in November board members Sara Diez Jauregui, Cecilie Elde, Alexander Martensen-Larsen and David Thörewik were re-elected. Ben Ryan was elected as new member of the Board and Alexander Martensen-Larsen was re-elected as Chairperson of the Board. Birgitta Stymne Göransson and Andreas Källström Säfweräng declined re-election.

At the AGM decisions were made on, among other things, share repurchase authorisation and cancellation of 3,841,189 repurchased shares.

About RevolutionRace

RVRC Holding AB (publ) (RevolutionRace) is a fast-growing outdoor brand offering multifunctional products including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and accessories to people with an active lifestyle. RevolutionRace ambition is to create high-quality, colorful, and affordable outdoor products with an amazing design and fit at unmatched value under the tagline "Nature is our playground." The company operates with a digital D2C business model reaching customers in approximately 40 countries. The company was founded in 2013 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. RevolutionRace is on a mission - to make the nature accessible for everyone!

This information is information that RVRC Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-29 07:30 CET.

