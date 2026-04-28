

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L), subsidiary Tesaro, Inc. (TSRO), on Monday, said the Delaware Chancery Court has granted the motion to dismiss filed by AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) against Tesaro's claim for anticipatory breach.



The company said the ruling does not address the merits of the main contractual dispute between the parties and has no impact on Tesaro's remaining claim seeking a declaratory judgment.



GSK and Tesaro said they believe the allegations lack merit and will continue to pursue the remaining claim at trial.



Tesaro initiated the litigation after AnaptysBio alleged that Tesaro failed to meet certain requirements under a March 2014 license agreement and indicated its intention to revoke Tesaro's licence for dostarlimab.



Dostarlimab's brand name Jemperli is approved in more than 35 countries for certain endometrial cancers.



The company said the drug has seen strong growth driven by label expansions in the U.S. and European Union, with ongoing clinical trials evaluating its use in additional cancers, including rectal, colon, and head and neck.



GSK closed trading 2.70% lesser at GBp 2,020 on the London Stock Exchange.



AnaptysBio closed trading 14.84% higher at $58.88 on the Nasdaq. Overnight trading 0.02% lesser at $58.87.



(Amended: Corrects headline to remove incorrect fact 'Tesaro wins claim')



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