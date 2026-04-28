Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

SÃO PAULO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

1Q26 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$3.0 billion in 1Q26, up 25% from 4Q25. Notably, North America accounted for 75% of the Company's Consolidated EBITDA in the first quarter of 2026.





(earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$3.0 billion in 1Q26, up 25% from 4Q25. Notably, North America accounted for 75% of the Company's Consolidated EBITDA in the first quarter of 2026. Investments (CAPEX) of R$1.1 billion in 1Q26, 27% lower than in 4Q25, in line with guidance of R$4.7 billion for 2026.





of R$1.1 billion in 1Q26, 27% lower than in 4Q25, in line with guidance of R$4.7 billion for 2026. Return to shareholders: the Company approved a dividend distribution of R$0.18 per share , equivalent to R$354.1 million, to be paid as of June 09, 2026. Also, advanced with the 2026 Share Buyback Program , with the acquisition of 21% of the authorized shares in Gerdau S.A.





the Company approved a , equivalent to R$354.1 million, to be paid as of June 09, 2026. Also, advanced with the , with the acquisition of 21% of the authorized shares in Gerdau S.A. Inauguration of the Barro Alto Solar Complex in Goiás, with an installed capacity of ~111 MWm, marks an important step for Gerdau in its pursuit to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of its operations in Brazil.

Additional information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 1Q26 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on: https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 1Q26 Valuation Guide is also available on Gerdau's website.

https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

Investor Relations

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SOURCE GERDAU S.A.