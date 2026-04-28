Atos International: Atos Group Launches an Integrated Digital Sovereignty Offering for Regulated and AI-Driven Environment

Press Release

Atos Group Launches an Integrated Digital Sovereignty Offering for Regulated and AI-Driven Environment

An end-to-end approach to help organizations retain control, authority and accountability across their digital assets

Paris, France - April 28, 2026 -Atos Group, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces the global launch of its integrated Digital Sovereignty offering, designed to help organizations retain control, authority and accountability over their data, infrastructure, applications and digital operations, while continuously managing critical dependencies, jurisdictional exposure and disruption risks.

Atos Group's Digital Sovereignty value proposition combines end-to-end sovereign expertise with full stack capabilities, from advisory and design to deployment and operations across the entire stack, cloud, infrastructure, cybersecurity, data platforms, AI, applications and digital workplace. It is backed by local expertise and delivery when required, security cleared if relevant, and supported by Atos and Eviden expertise. It draws on comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks for data protection, access control and threat mitigation, including Eviden's fully European data encryption products.

Atos Group's ambition is to make sovereignty business as usual: empowering customers to manage their critical dependencies by applying years of experience in mission-critical, regulated environments, with sovereignty-by-design embedded across its existing portfolio.

A compelling value proposition that delivers:

A consistent and systematic approach, tailored to each customer

Atos Group's integrated offer leverages a unified framework architected on key sovereignty design principles, e.g., open standards and interoperability. This enables portability, reduces vendor lock-in and simplifies migration and integration while providing secure, seamless orchestration and continuous governance. The offer enables graduated sovereignty levels relevant to each customer and differentiation across their workloads.

An expertise shaped by decades of critical experience

This integrated Digital Sovereignty offering is also underpinned by a proven track record in highly regulated and mission-critical sectors (Public Sector, Defense, Financial Services and Healthcare) and strategic partnerships with selected providers to reduce complexity and reinforce customer choice, control and accountability.

A European DNA at work, for all geographies

With its European anchorage and expertise in EU and national public sector sovereignty requirements, Atos Group is a legitimate partner to deliver Digital Sovereignty approaches tailored to other countries and legal frameworks, helping customers navigate sovereignty requirements across jurisdictions.

A unique European cybersecurity capability as a foundational layer of sovereignty

As a trusted and recognized player in cybersecurity, Atos Group combines unique European sovereign cybersecurity products with end-to-end services as part of its integrated Digital Sovereignty proposition. Cybersecurity is embedded by design as the sovereignty enforcement layer, enabling control that is implemented, monitored and evidenced across identity, access, logging, auditability and cryptographic key ownership, with sovereignty guardrails extending to AI agents.

With this offering, Atos Group turns Digital Sovereignty into an operating capability for customers, built on transparency, freedom of choice and control, and supported by teams across Atos, Eviden and Atos Amplify, its consulting firm. The Group makes dependencies visible, implements enforceable controls consistently across environments, and preserves optionality over time through open standards and portability. Atos Amplify supports customers assess risk and define their target sovereign state and roadmap, making trade-offs explicit (cost, friction, time-to-market) based on business criticality.

This stands as a testament to Atos Group's Tech Ambition founded on three closely connected pillars: Agentic AI, Digital Sovereignty andCybersecurity, designed to help organizations benefit from AI with trust, control and measurable operational value, even in regulated environments.

"Digital Sovereignty has become a board-level imperative, especially as AI accelerates dependency and increases exposure across data, systems and supply chains," said Michael Kollar, Atos Group digital sovereignty leader and head of Cloud & Modern Infrastructure and Digital Workplace. "With our integrated offering, we help organizations turn sovereignty into an operational capability: end-to-end, enforceable through cybersecurity, and adaptable across jurisdictions and customer business priorities, empowering them to continue innovating with trust and control."

For Atos Group, Digital Sovereignty starts with clear visibility and control over data, applications, operations and jurisdictional exposure. It is delivered through granular, workload-specific controls embedded across infrastructure, applications, AI and cybersecurity, and it requires making explicit, intentional trade-offs between cost, innovation and time to market, as most organizations operate a mix of sovereign and non-sovereign workloads. Sovereignty also extends across the full AI stack, with runtime guardrails, model and data control, and automated policy enforcement.

For more information: Atos Group whitepaper on Digital Sovereignty

Atos Group Digital Sovereignty offering complements the recent launch of Atos Sovereign Agentic Studios, created to help organizations move from agentic AI pilots to production safely, at scale, and under the required sovereign control, with security, governance and human oversight embedded from the outset.

For more information: Atos Group whitepaper on agentic AI

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 59,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 7.2 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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